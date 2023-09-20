Rise of generative AI sparks new gold rush for tech industry

SAN FRANCISCO: The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked what some observers are calling the new gold rush for a tech scene that had been struggling to find the next big thing.

Generative AI uses deep-learning models that can create new content, including text and images, based on the past data that they were trained on.

The rapid advances in the technology over the past year, in particular, have brought a sense of renewed possibility and purpose to the entire tech industry, said observers.