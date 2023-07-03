Commentary: In times of rapid AI development, it’s better to ride the wave than to be left behind

SINGAPORE: With ChatGPT and generative artificial intelligence (AI) hitting the public consciousness this year, the fear in some quarters is that we may have finally outsmarted ourselves by creating something that poses an existential and irreversible threat to the livelihood of humankind.

The impact of AI on every aspect of our lives cannot be understated. AI can now reportedly perform better on the US bar exam than the average law school graduate. OpenAI’s Jukebox can generate music samples while Stable Diffusion and Midjourney can churn out illustrations - probably at rates cheaper and faster than human musicians and artists.

Office workers, whose tasks tend to involve reasoning, communication and coordination, are more likely to find aspects of their jobs automated by AI going forward.

The speed at which ChatGPT has acquired users is unprecedented, reaching 100 million monthly active users in January, just two months after launch. This trend is not expected to stop with the amount of venture capital invested in AI having grown significantly over the years.

RISKS OF AI WARRANT CONTEMPLATION

But the possible negative consequences of unleashing generative AI upon the world without adequate restraint warrants contemplation. The rapid automation of tasks and processes traditionally performed by humans raises concerns regarding job displacement at an unparalleled scale, and if some forecasts are to be believed, is a frightening prospect that could destabilise economies and exacerbate inequality.

The growth of AI systems reliant on the harnessing of vast amounts of data - data being the de facto currency of AI systems - would also likely increase users’ risk of data exposure. Malicious actors could weaponise the technology with impunity.

It is therefore no surprise that players in the field have called for caution. On May 30, a group of more than 350 AI executives and experts from companies including OpenAI and Google published a statement warning of the “risk of extinction from AI”, and that mitigating it “should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war”.