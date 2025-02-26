Commentary: Does the rise of AI-generated ads threaten artists and graphic designers?

These examples highlight the drawbacks of AI-generated art, but there are reasons why it is catching on among organisations.

SPEEDY AND COST-EFFICIENT TECHNOLOGY

Traditional methods of creating high-quality visuals can be resource-heavy, requiring skilled artists and lots of time. AI tools, on the other hand, can whip up visually appealing images in minutes.

This speed not only cuts costs but also makes tweaking artwork easier in the conceptualisation and design stages.

In addition, AI can create numerous visuals quickly and consistently, which is a plus for brands with extensive marketing needs and tight turnaround times.

Despite the occasional mishap, generative AI has been successfully employed by local artists and businesses. Companies like Dear.AI, Singapore's first generative AI content studio, show how AI technology can create vivid and authentic content for movies, ads and social media.

Tertiary institutions are also equipping aspiring designers with AI knowhow. In Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts’ (NAFA) design programme for undergraduates, AI is part of the foundational module. Students are encouraged to explore the capabilities of AI and its applications within the creative process.