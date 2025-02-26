Commentary: Does the rise of AI-generated ads threaten artists and graphic designers?
Despite occasional errors like illustrating people with too many fingers, artificial intelligence has been successfully employed by Singaporean creatives, says Roi Hew of Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.
SINGAPORE: Since the 2022 debut of artificial intelligence (AI) software like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, there has been a rise of AI-generated visuals in the advertising world.
This trend has stirred some controversy in Singapore. In 2024, netizens homed in on government social media posts featuring people with too many fingers or teeth, or hawker dishes with inaccuracies, like chilli crab with three pincers.
These examples highlight the drawbacks of AI-generated art, but there are reasons why it is catching on among organisations.
SPEEDY AND COST-EFFICIENT TECHNOLOGY
Traditional methods of creating high-quality visuals can be resource-heavy, requiring skilled artists and lots of time. AI tools, on the other hand, can whip up visually appealing images in minutes.
This speed not only cuts costs but also makes tweaking artwork easier in the conceptualisation and design stages.
In addition, AI can create numerous visuals quickly and consistently, which is a plus for brands with extensive marketing needs and tight turnaround times.
Despite the occasional mishap, generative AI has been successfully employed by local artists and businesses. Companies like Dear.AI, Singapore's first generative AI content studio, show how AI technology can create vivid and authentic content for movies, ads and social media.
Tertiary institutions are also equipping aspiring designers with AI knowhow. In Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts’ (NAFA) design programme for undergraduates, AI is part of the foundational module. Students are encouraged to explore the capabilities of AI and its applications within the creative process.
WILL HUMAN ARTISTS BECOME REDUNDANT?
As technology advances, AI will be able to deliver more accurate and high-quality outputs in the marketing and PR industry. This raises concerns about whether local graphic designers will be made redundant.
As a visual artist with 36 years of experience, I initially found AI to be a bit daunting - much like the shift from traditional to digital media in the late 90s.
I used to create all my artworks manually, which required significant skill and experience. The discovery of digital software like image editing and 3D modelling tools opened a new world of possibilities.
This shift parallels the transformation we're seeing with generative AI today. Yet, I have discovered that making AI art still requires foundational design skills.
For example, I created an initial design concept of a newborn man from the future, featuring complicated wires and tubes around the body. Without knowledge of design elements and terms used for the prompt, and without an understanding of colour theory, it would be challenging to evoke the desired mood.
Similarly, knowledge of lighting is crucial to highlight the intricate textures effectively, while an understanding of composition ensures that the posture and placement of elements create a visually impactful result.Furthermore, expertise in camera shots is necessary for the scene to convey a story. This process demonstrates that AI outputs still need a human touch to achieve the best results.
NOT A SUBSTITUTE FOR CREATIVITY
It is crucial to understand that AI tools are not a substitute for human creativity. While AI can produce beautiful visuals, it often misses the emotional depth and cultural nuances that artists bring to the table. Organisations that value these qualities will continue to seek talented professionals.
For instance, human designers can imbue their work with cultural references and emotional storytelling that resonate deeply with audiences. AI artist Niceaunties exemplifies this by incorporating Singaporean cultural elements into her artwork, creating pieces that resonate with the local community in ways that generic AI art cannot.
AI can help artists streamline their work processes and expand their creative horizons. For organisations, using AI-generated marketing materials effectively means finding the right balance between automation and human input.
To integrate designers into the AI-driven process, organisations can generate initial drafts with AI, and hire professionals to refine and enhance the artwork. Designers can fix AI-generated errors and infuse creativity and cultural sensitivity into the artwork. This way, organisations can be assured of a high-quality final product that speaks to the target audience.
As sectors from the arts to public relations evolve with AI, artists should view AI as a tool that enhances creativity. It allows them to handle repetitive tasks and focus on the emotive aspects of their craft. This can lead to compelling artwork that blends technology and human ingenuity.
It is exciting to ponder the future of AI in the creative industry. AI will be integral to artists, just as how smartphones are seamlessly embedded in our creative arsenal. This will foster a spirit of experimentation and push artists to explore new frontiers in the design space.
Roi Hew Chow Yeong is Senior Lecturer at the School of Design & Media, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, University of the Arts Singapore.