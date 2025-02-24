Commentary: AI and the edge of possibilities

GENEVA: In a lab in Singapore, an AI algorithm accelerates cancer detection, helping doctors pinpoint malignant cells with unprecedented speed and accuracy. On a farm in Kenya, sensors powered by AI analyse soil conditions in real time, guiding farmers toward precision irrigation that boosts crop yields while conserving water. Meanwhile, in the Arctic, machine learning models process satellite imagery to track ice sheet changes, giving scientists an early warning system for rising sea levels.

These AI breakthroughs tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Yet conversations about AI remain narrow, consumed by debate over chatbots and virtual assistants, rather than its deeper potential to reshape entire industries and societies.

At this month’s AI Action Summit in Paris, we saw world leaders jostling for AI supremacy, with talk of investments that keep piling up.

Lost in the media hype is analysis of the concrete action on how to use AI where it matters most - in solving global challenges like climate change and healthcare, which exceed human capacity alone. While the technology exists to address many - perhaps all - of these challenges, its potential is not being explored.

In essence, current efforts are focused on relatively small-scale solutions rather than moon shots. This is why we need to learn to embrace, democratise and use AI.