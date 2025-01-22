Commentary: Will you be augmented or automated by Gen AI? Your choice

SINGAPORE: I was conducting a generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) workshop at a secondary school last year when I noticed one teacher sighing heavily. She seemed less than happy as I demonstrated how Gen AI could create digital paintings in the style of Renaissance art.

“I don’t see how Gen AI can replace my 30 years of teaching art,” she said. “How should we teach art to students now?”

“Exactly the way it has always been done,” I replied. “We need to teach them how to draw well, otherwise, they will not be able to make use of AI to create great art.”

This advice puzzled her. Then I showed her how Gen AI is best used to add colour and texture to a line drawing or sketch, instead of generating a whole new image that the artist cannot control. “We must remain in control of AI!” I said firmly.

For those who create content for a living, Gen AI feels like an existential crisis. With today’s Gen AI apps, a few keystrokes are all you need to generate entire stories, music, images and even videos.

As a writer and artist trained in the traditional way - thousands of hours of practice on paper, getting my writing torn apart (figuratively and literally) by editors - I understand how my brethren feel.

I can also relate to the recent petition by 88 Singapore writers denouncing Singapore's National Library Board (NLB)’s approach towards Gen AI.