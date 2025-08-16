More than 280 vapes, including suspected Kpods, seized in raids on Singapore nightspots
More than 115 people were caught for e-vaporiser-related offences during the enforcement blitz, according to the Health Sciences Authority.
SINGAPORE: More than 280 e-vaporisers were seized during raids on nightspots on Friday (Aug 15) as part of enforcement operations led by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).
More than 115 people, aged between 17 and 61, were caught for e-vaporiser-related offences during the enforcement blitz, a HSA spokesperson said on Saturday.
Five of them were found in possession of suspected etomidate-laced vapes, or Kpods, and a total of eight pods suspected of containing etomidate were seized.
Etomidate is a fast-acting anaesthetic used in medical procedures. But it can be dangerous when used outside a controlled medical environment.
Reporters were present for two raids early on Saturday, at clubs located in a shopping centre along Coleman Street.
At the first location, officers nabbed four people and seized 18 vapes. Of these, four were suspected to contain etomidate.
Two suspects were held in separate rooms when members of the media arrived at the scene. Both of them - a man and a woman - had their backs and faces turned away from reporters.
The vapes found in their possession were laid out on the table in front of them.
Officers also caught five others and seized nine vapes at a second club.
One of those caught was seen talking to officers. Another covered her face after spotting the media's cameras.
Speaking to reporters after the two raids, Superintendent of Police Esther Koh, who is head of operations at the Central Police Division, said: "We will continue to work with other agencies to clamp down on illicit activities and support HSA's efforts to crack down on the use of e-vaporisers."
Vaping is illegal in Singapore. Under the Tobacco Act, the possession, use or purchase of e-vaporisers carries a maximum fine of S$2,000 (US$1,560). It is also an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.
The Kpod variant, in particular, has been in the spotlight as of late.
Authorities said on Thursday that five people had been charged over the sale or import of Kpods, while 65 other cases involving the possession, sale or importation of Kpods were being investigated by HSA.
Under the Poisons Act, those found guilty of possessing, importing or selling pods containing etomidate face a jail term of up to two years and a maximum fine of S$10,000.
According to authorities, etomidate will soon be listed by Singapore as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
SIGNS PROHIBITING VAPING AT NIGHTSPOTS
Separately, HSA said that nightlife establishments will display signs saying "Vaping is prohibited" prominently at entrances and within their premises.
This is part of a collaboration with the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) to remind patrons that vaping is illegal and to report e-vaporiser-related offences at nightlife establishments, the agency said in a media release on Saturday.
The signs will also feature a QR code linked to HSA's online reporting portal for patrons and staff to report activities, such as any illegal use or supply of vapes.
"To demonstrate zero tolerance towards vaping, nightlife establishments are also urged to deny entry to patrons found with or consuming e-vaporisers," HSA added.
HSA's chief executive officer, Adjunct Professor Raymond Chua, said that working with industry partners such as SNBA helps strengthen ground-level deterrence and serves as an important part of the agency's strategy to combat illegal vaping.
"Vaping has no place in daily life, including Singapore's nightlife entertainment scene. All nightlife establishments should work with us to keep their venues vape-free and report any illegal activities to the authorities," said Dr Chua.
Mr Danny Loong, president of SNBA, said that the association was committed to working closely with HSA to ensure that nightlife venues remain safe, responsible, and compliant with the law.
"By supporting this initiative and making reporting channels easily accessible, we hope to protect the health of our patrons and staff, and preserve a positive nightlife experience for all."