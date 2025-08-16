More than 280 vapes, including suspected Kpods, seized in raids on Singapore nightspots

SINGAPORE: More than 280 e-vaporisers were seized during raids on nightspots on Friday (Aug 15) as part of enforcement operations led by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

More than 115 people, aged between 17 and 61, were caught for e-vaporiser-related offences during the enforcement blitz, a HSA spokesperson said on Saturday.

Five of them were found in possession of suspected etomidate-laced vapes, or Kpods, and a total of eight pods suspected of containing etomidate were seized.

Etomidate is a fast-acting anaesthetic used in medical procedures. But it can be dangerous when used outside a controlled medical environment.

Reporters were present for two raids early on Saturday, at clubs located in a shopping centre along Coleman Street.

At the first location, officers nabbed four people and seized 18 vapes. Of these, four were suspected to contain etomidate.

Two suspects were held in separate rooms when members of the media arrived at the scene. Both of them - a man and a woman - had their backs and faces turned away from reporters.