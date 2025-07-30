Australia widens teen social media ban to YouTube, scraps exemption

SYDNEY: Australia said on Wednesday (Jul 30) it will add YouTube to sites covered by its world-first ban on social media for teenagers, reversing an earlier decision to exempt the Alphabet-owned video-sharing site and potentially setting up a legal challenge.

The decision came after the internet regulator urged the government last week to overturn the YouTube carve-out, citing a survey that found 37 per cent of minors reported harmful content on the site.

"Social media have a social responsibility and there is no doubt that Australian kids are being negatively impacted by online platforms, so I'm calling time on it," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

"I want Australian parents to know that we have their backs."

The decision broadens the ban set to take effect in December. YouTube says it is used by nearly three-quarters of Australians aged 13 to 15, and should not be classified as social media because its main activity is hosting videos.

"Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content, increasingly viewed on TV screens. It's not social media," a YouTube spokesperson said by email.