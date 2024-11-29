Australia’s social media ban for children draws both cheers and fears from experts
Under the new law, tech giants must take steps to stop users younger than 16 years old from having accounts or face hefty fines.
Australia’s landmark law banning minors from social media could ease school bullying and development issues, but could also push children to darker corners of the internet, experts told CNA on Friday (Nov 29).
Their mixed reactions came a day after Australian lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the bill that will enforce some of the world's toughest controls on social media and set a benchmark for other countries.
Under the new law, tech giants must take steps to stop users younger than 16 years old from having accounts or face hefty fines. The ban is expected to include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and X.
The ban will take effect in a year, after a trial of enforcement methods.
Clinical psychologist Danielle Einstein, a supporter of the move, said social media negatively impacts the mental health of young people.
She added the legislation came about amid “major problems” in Australian schools where teachers are increasingly having to spend more time and resources managing bullying that is a direct result of social media use.
Meanwhile, Professor Amanda Third, whose work investigates young people's technology practices, said she does not believe the ban is going to strengthen children's online safety.
On the contrary, it could push them to find ways to circumvent legal restrictions, potentially exacerbating the risks and harms they face online, she warned.
PROS OF THE BAN
Dr Einstein, an adjunct fellow at Macquarie University who specialises in studies on the links between social media use and anxiety, said she is confident most Australian parents support the blanket ban.
“The drivers to stay connected to social media are just too strong,” she said, pointing to emotional effects such as a sense of validation when getting a ‘like’ or other reactions to a post, as well as fears over what others online think.
“(This is) especially at that early high school age, where it's so important to fit in, and where you worry about whether people like you or not, and how you look, when you're not yet secure,” she added.
The pursuit of such affirmation on social media can have negative impacts on mental health, especially for young people, she noted.
Children can also develop bad habits when engaging too much on social media, she pointed out. These include being inattentive to everyday events, not participating in conversations, not keeping up with responsibilities such as schoolwork and chores, and a constant need to be glued to their phones.
While there have been privacy concerns over what and how age-verification data will be used, Dr Einstein said such concerns are “red herrings”, pointing out that similar personal information is used for banking and other services online.
She drew a parallel to the ban on mobile phones in Australian public schools, which has been in place for over a year. Australian media, quoting authorities, have since reported a drop in behavioural issues.
“We saw less bullying at school, better academic results for kids, and a decline in mental health care needs,” Dr Einstein said. “So, I think (the social media ban) is going to be like the phone ban – once in place, (we will) see improvements.”
CONS OF THE BAN
Prof Third, who is co-director of the Young and Resilient Research Centre at Western Sydney University, signed an open letter to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that outlined reasons against the ban, saying it will not address risks effectively.
“By evicting children from social media platforms, you take away all incentive for technology platforms to design for children and to make sure that they can be safe online and have strong and productive experiences,” she said.
“(Children) will end up in spaces that are darker, less well-regulated and not designed for them, and we will see a heightened risk of harm. And, they'll be unable to reach out for help (because) when they do, they inevitably get into trouble for doing something illegal.”
She added that social media is deeply integrated into young people's everyday experiences, and shapes their identities in many ways. A blanket ban will cost opportunities by taking away the mechanisms that youths use to engage in debates and contribute their views and perspectives.
“They use it to seek information, to learn new skills, to educate themselves, to self-organise and take action on the many issues that impact their lives,” Prof Third told CNA’s Asia Now.
“We’re putting large barriers in the ways of children's meaningful engagement, right at a moment in history where arguably, we confront very large challenges such as climate change, which will impact their futures.”
She argued that young people should have been given more say in the design of strategies to better protect and enable their own rights and movements in online spaces.
“Unfortunately, the ban that's being pushed through has largely been in response to parents’ anxieties about their children's digital practices. But it is not a solution that will go all the way (in resolving the problem),” she said.