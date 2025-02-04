Singapore teenagers spend nearly 8.5 hours a day on screens: CNA-IPS survey

SINGAPORE: Being constantly plugged in online has become a norm for Audrey Yeap.

The 17-year-old said she spends 6 to 7 hours a day on screens, with most of that time dedicated to schoolwork.

Her habits are not unlike those of her fellow teenagers.

Those aged between 13 and 19 are spending almost 8.5 hours on average daily using their electronic devices, according to a new survey jointly conducted by CNA and the Institute of Policy Studies.

The report showed that on a typical day, teens like Audrey spent the most time on screens – almost three hours – for education purposes, followed by entertainment for about two hours.

The survey, which polled youths as well as their parents, found that smartphones were the biggest culprit, eating up nearly 3.5 hours in a day. Computers and laptops came a close second at three hours.

Stress played a significant role in their screen time, with 58.8 per cent of teens surveyed saying they use their devices to cope with stress or negative emotions.

About half said they procrastinate due to their screen usage.

Audrey typically enjoys using multiple devices simultaneously.

“Sometimes I can have multiple devices running at the same time. So maybe on the TV I can have Netflix; on my phone, TikTok; and on my laptop, maybe a YouTube video running,” she added.

“It brings me adrenaline … It brings me energy.”