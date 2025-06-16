About 300,000 Pioneer Generation seniors to receive MediSave top-ups in July

SINGAPORE: Around 300,000 Pioneer Generation seniors will receive MediSave top-ups totalling over S$160 million (US$125 million) next month, said the Ministry of Finance on Monday (Jun 16).
In a press release, MOF said the annual Pioneer Generation MediSave top-ups are given in addition to the annual GST Voucher-MediSave top-ups for eligible Singaporeans aged 65 and above.
Following the Medishield Life 2024 Review, MOF said that eligible pioneers will receive higher annual MediSave top-ups of S$300 to S$1,200 in July this year, compared to the S$250 to S$900 received in 2024.
Those aged 86 or older who have serious pre-existing conditions will also receive further top-ups of S$50 or S$200 to help pay their higher MediSave Life premiums.
Pioneers who were born earlier receive larger MediSave top-up amounts as they typically have less savings than younger members of the Pioneer Generation, and may need more help with their annual MediShield Life premiums, the finance ministry added.
MediSave can be used to pay the premiums for MediShield Life, CareShield Life, ElderShield and other MediSave-approved insurance plans, as well as medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgeries, and selected outpatient treatments.
The MediSave top-up will be automatically credited to the eligible Pioneers’ CPF MediSave Accounts.
"Together with special premium subsidies for Pioneers, these annual MediSave top-ups will continue to keep MediShield Life premiums affordable for all Pioneers," said MOF.
"Older Pioneers aged 91 and above in 2025 will continue to see their MediShield Life premiums fully covered. Younger Pioneers will have about two-thirds of their MediShield Life premiums covered."
Pioneers who have registered their mobile numbers with Singpass before Jun 2 will receive an SMS by Jun 18, notifying them of the amount of top-up they are eligible for.
Those who have not registered their mobile numbers with Singpass will receive the notification letters by the end of June.
To protect seniors from scams, the SMS notification, which would be sent by "gov.sg", will only inform eligible seniors of their benefits. Seniors will not be asked to reply to the SMS or provide any information to the sender.