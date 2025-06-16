About 300,000 Pioneer Generation seniors to receive MediSave top-ups in July

SINGAPORE: Around 300,000 Pioneer Generation seniors will receive MediSave top-ups totalling over S$160 million (US$125 million) next month, said the Ministry of Finance on Monday (Jun 16).

In a press release, MOF said the annual Pioneer Generation MediSave top-ups are given in addition to the annual GST Voucher-MediSave top-ups for eligible Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

Following the Medishield Life 2024 Review, MOF said that eligible pioneers will receive higher annual MediSave top-ups of S$300 to S$1,200 in July this year, compared to the S$250 to S$900 received in 2024.

Those aged 86 or older who have serious pre-existing conditions will also receive further top-ups of S$50 or S$200 to help pay their higher MediSave Life premiums.

Pioneers who were born earlier receive larger MediSave top-up amounts as they typically have less savings than younger members of the Pioneer Generation, and may need more help with their annual MediShield Life premiums, the finance ministry added.