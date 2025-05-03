GE2025: Voting enters final hour as Singapore awaits outcome of 14th General Election

SINGAPORE: With just under an hour to go before polls close, attention will soon shift to the ballot counting process in one of Singapore’s most hotly contested elections.

Key battlegrounds are expected to draw significant interest, along with how Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will fare in his first electoral test since taking the top job.

More than 2.75 million voters are eligible to vote in this election, with 92 seats in 32 constituencies in play.

Follow our live blog as we track the results and reactions.