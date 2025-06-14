COVID-19 wave subsiding, infections and hospitalisations decline: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: The recent COVID-19 wave that started in late April is subsiding, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Saturday (Jun 14), noting the decline in infections and hospitalisations.

Mr Ong said in a Facebook post that the latest data showed "encouraging trends", with estimated weekly infections falling to 15,300 cases.

This is down from about 26,400 estimated weekly infections at the beginning of the wave.

Similarly, the number of those hospitalised has also decreased to about 118 daily, down from about 174.

Mr Ong also said wastewater surveillance readings have fallen, supporting this downturn.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Singapore began testing wastewater to trace the spread of the disease, mirroring efforts by other countries.

"The good news is that ICU cases remained consistently low throughout this wave, staying at just about two to three cases daily. This shows how our healthcare system has built up stronger resilience in managing COVID-19," he added.

"This experience reminds us that COVID-19 waves, like seasonal influenza, can still put pressure on our healthcare system. While we have become more resilient in managing these surges, we must continue to fortify our defences and prepare for future waves or any new pandemics."

He added that the Ministry of Health will keep monitoring the situation closely, particularly the emergence of new variants, and update the public accordingly.