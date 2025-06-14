Two years on, Singapore's shift to preventive healthcare is bearing fruits - but what's holding it back from greater buy-in?
More than a million Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 40 and above have signed up for Healthier SG, but not all have followed through with their health plans.
When Healthier SG was launched in 2023, Mr Sebastian Lee signed up with a general practitioner near his home after seeing advertisements for the health campaign.
While the subsidies and free check-ups drew him in, little did Mr Lee know that this would save his life.
Earlier this year, the 71-year-old retiree found out through a screening under Healthier SG that he had high levels of a protein produced by the prostate gland known as prostate-specific antigens.
After further checks in April this year, he learnt that he had muscle-invasive bladder cancer, believed to be either stage two or three. The tumour was removed on April 22.
Today, doctors are still deciding if he will require chemotherapy or radiation therapy.
“If I had not gone for the health examination, I would not have found out,” said Mr Lee.
“Now that I know I have muscle-invasive bladder cancer, I can seek proper health treatment as recommended by the doctors.”
As for 48-year-old Raymond Lim, finding a GP he could connect with through Healthier SG was the motivation he needed to help get himself back in shape.
The coach and founder of RL consultancy, a sales and sales management consultancy firm, signed up for the initiative in June last year after learning about it from other parents and coaches at an ActiveSG programme that his son attended.
“The usual GP I went to was always crowded, so I signed up with another GP nearby… and I found his advice extremely helpful,” he said.
“Having the consultation with the doctor and having someone who can understand (me) helped give me the motivation and get into a routine to exercise.”
Mr Lim switched to a healthier diet with more fibre and hired a personal trainer to help him get into the groove of exercising. In the past year, he has lost 10kg and now weighs 98kg.
“I’m hoping to drop my weight to around the 80kg range in the next year, but I also know that having a slow and consistent (weight loss) is healthier than making drastic measures,” he said.
The duo are part of a growing number of people aged 40 and above who have signed up for Healthier SG, a national preventive healthcare initiative under the Ministry of Health (MOH) launched in July 2023. Nearly two years on, more than a million people have signed up.
Through Healthier SG, Singaporeans and permanent residents are encouraged to sign up with their regular GP or nearby polyclinic to create a personalised health plan to detect and manage health issues, among other things.
The hope is that by building rapport between GPs and patients, family doctors will play a bigger role in preventive care.
In October 2023, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the programme will help keep healthcare affordable and accessible as the country’s population continues to age, leading to a strain on the healthcare system.
Responding to CNA TODAY's queries, MOH said there has been "encouraging progress" in resident enrolment for Healthier SG.
As of Jun 2 this year, over 1.27 million people have enrolled in Healthier SG. They make up slightly more than half of the 2.2 million Singapore residents aged 40 and up as of June 2024, according to data from the Department of Statistics Singapore.
Of those that have signed up, about 764,500 enrollees are aged 60 and above, while about 509,300 enrollees are between 40 and 59 years old.
While some of those who have signed up have seen benefits if they have followed through with their doctor’s advice and used the subsidised checks, several GPs have told CNA TODAY that some patients struggle to stay motivated and follow their plan.
Those patients who have not signed up said they do not see the need to, or are confused by other government programmes. This includes the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS), which allows Singaporean residents to get subsidies for medical or dental care, and Age Well SG, another government initiative which encourages seniors to age well.
STAYING FIT AND HEALTHY
For 69-year-old Boey Chong Wai, who runs a corporate service provider firm, Healthier SG reaffirmed his active lifestyle. Even before joining the programme early last year, Mr Boey was exercising almost daily through activities like tai chi and ballroom dancing.
While he may not have chronic illnesses, his family has a history of such conditions. The doctor advised him to watch his lifestyle as a precaution.
“I also see my classmates and friends who have chronic illnesses like diabetes. As they age, their condition deteriorates. So it’s important to stay healthy,” he said.
As for Mr Lim, meeting the GP to set his health plan and goal proved a “psychological success”.
“It is a win case that I connected with the doctor and he understands me well. In most weight loss programes, if you don’t feel connected to it, success drops because you become inconsistent and eventually give up,” he said.
Dr Ooi Seong Thean, senior resident physician at SATA CommHealth, said: “It is rewarding to see how Healthier SG has helped patients discover health issues early and receive structured care without financial burden - one of the programme’s key successes from our perspective.
“Patients at risk of diabetes have received timely counselling and coaching on diet and exercise, helping many avoid developing full-blown diabetes. Early identification of conditions like chronic kidney disease has also allowed for prompt referrals and interventions, preventing further complications.”
SATA CommHealth, a charitable medical centre with eight medical centres across Singapore, has nearly 2,000 patients enrolled under Healthier SG.
The age of these enrollees varies by location, said Dr Ooi. For example, 90.5 per cent of those who registered for Healthier SG at SATA CommHealth’s community clinic along Beach Road were aged above 60, while most enrollees at its Woodlands medical centre were aged 40 to 60.
About half of the patients enrolled for the programme through Healthier SG’s roadshows and community outreach efforts, while the other half did so while visiting SATA CommHealth’s medical centres for medical needs such as vaccinations or medical examinations, added Dr Ooi.
Over at HMI OneCare Clinic, each of its 36 general practitioner clinics has roughly 700 to 1,200 patients enrolled in the Healthier SG initiative.
Dr Adrian Poh, medical director of HMI OneCare Clinic and family physician, said the majority of enrolled patients have “some form of affinity with our clinic”.
“They are already either existing patients, or they accompany their family members to the clinics … and are familiar with us,” said Dr Poh.
“Then perhaps some residents, they’ve always been well but have walked by our clinic going to a kopitiam. They know we are here but have not had any reason to come because they’re well. So when they see the government promotion (for Healthier SG), they have that affinity with us.”
Dr Daniel Lim, a GP at HMI OneCare Clinic in Punggol Plaza, said that people who have done a Healthier SG screening which picked up something of concern would often encourage family members to visit for a screening later.
When patients discover they have medical conditions during the Healthier SG screenings, some “react a bit zealously” while others are in denial, said Dr Lim.
“Some patients can be very worried as well. For example, we have a patient who tested positive for blood during a stool test and they needed further checks with a specialist. There's a bit of a waiting time before they see the specialist, and they can be very anxious,” he added.
“That's where we come in, also, to build a rapport and speak to them, tell them what they need to know and address their concerns.”
As for Dr Alvina Nam, who runs Clinic@Costa located in Bayshore's Costa Del Sol condominium, she found the Healthier SG led to a conversation for her patients to find out more about what they can do to improve their health.
“For example, when we talk about vaccinations, some patients will also ask if there are any vaccinations on top of what the government is subsidising that they should take,” she said.
“It’s a conversation starter where they will go on to ask more about their health and get answers from their doctor.”
Dr Lim added that the Healthier SG programme has shifted the view of GPs and family doctors as part of the “sick care system”, where these doctors are seen only when someone is unwell.
“Through Healthier SG and committing to one particular clinic to meet all your medical needs, hopefully that improves the doctor-patient relationship. And if patients see the same face over the years, I think they will hopefully become more comfortable and more open and more receptive also to health-behaviour changes suggested,” he said.
But the doctors also noted that Healthier SG has added additional workload on clinics and may place a strain on staffing resources.
“With Healthier SG, you have more patients coming into the clinic … so it strains the manpower on the clinic, be it assistant managers, administrative staff and the doctors,” said Dr Poh.
“There’s also additional administrative tasks … in submitting claims to get reimbursed for Healthier SG.”
WHAT IS HEALTHIER SG?
Healthier SG is an initiative by MOH focusing on preventive health. While it was only for Singaporean citizens and permanent residents aged 60 and above when it was first launched in July 2023, it was expanded to residents aged 40 and above progressively from October 2023.
During a motion on Building a Healthier SG in October 2022, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the Healthier SG is a "fundamental re-orientation and reform of our healthcare system".
This, he said, would "focus on preventive care instead of curative care, emphasise on health instead of sickness, to shift the centre of gravity of care away from hospitals, into the community, to rely less on doctors for health, but to depend on communities, our families and ourselves".
Under the initiative, those who sign up will receive a health plan from their family doctor of choice. During the first consultation at the clinic – which is fully subsidised – the doctor will enquire about lifestyle habits and measure height, weight and blood pressure of the patient, among other things.
The doctor will then discuss health screening options, vaccination needs and set several health goals.
For patients with chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, the doctor will set targets to help manage the condition, such as weight management or the need to stop smoking.
The health plan can be accessed on the HealthHub app.
Besides the health plan, those under Healthier SG can get special subsidies for health screenings and eligible Singaporean citizens under the programme can also get subsidies for vaccinations like influenza and pneumococcal, a bacterial infection.
Since February 2024, CHAS, Merdeka Generation or Pioneer Generation cardholders with high chronic medication needs and bills that exceed the annual CHAS subsidy limits can access selected medication for chronic diseases at their enrolled Healthier SG general practitioner clinic at prices comparable to those at a polyclinic.
Those under Healthier SG can also use Medisave for the treatment of chronic conditions under the Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP) such as diabetes and asthma at their enrolled clinic. This means they do not need to co-pay 15 per cent of their bill in cash.
However, this is subject to the annual Medisave withdrawal limit of S$500 or S$700, depending on how many conditions they have under CDMP.
UNSURE ABOUT HEALTHIER SG
The doctors interviewed by CNA TODAY also added that not all patients who sign up with Healthier SG are willing to follow through with the lifestyle changes recommended to them.
“They’ll say: ‘I have lived like this for 50, 60 years. Why should I change what has worked?’. It can be hard to make seniors change their minds and switch to healthy habits,” said Dr Nam.
There are also those who outright decline to join the Healthier SG programme, even after the doctor recommended them to do so.
“There’s definitely patients who do not want to know something is wrong with their health; They would rather not know they are sick,” said Dr Nam.
“And there’s also a few who are suspicious and have trust issues. ‘The government is collecting data and I don’t want to contribute to that data’ – that’s what some say.”
Dr Ooi added that it's difficult to keep those enrolled to return for annual check-ups, especially those who were found to be well during the initial health screening.
“Many feel that without symptoms or diagnosed conditions, there’s little reason to come back for yearly weight and blood pressure monitoring. This reluctance is something we commonly encounter, particularly among working adults who may not prioritise preventive health reviews,” said Dr Ooi.
“At SATA CommHealth, we also take a proactive approach by conducting Healthier SG consults whenever patients return for unrelated reasons, such as acute illnesses or statutory medical check-ups for licence renewal.
“These touchpoints give us valuable opportunities to re-engage them in their care plan and reinforce preventive health habits,” he said.
There is also a liaison team at HMI OneCare Clinic who call and text patients to remind them of their vaccinations or annual blood tests, said Dr Poh.
But more often than not, people who do not sign up are confused by the different initiatives available for Singaporean residents.
Several who spoke to CNA TODAY thought that the Healthier SG programme was akin to CHAS and Age Well SG, even though those are separate schemes with vastly different aims.
CHAS, for example, is a subsidy scheme for all Singapore citizens to offset the cost of medical or dental care based on their household income, among other criteria.
Age Well SG, on the other hand, is a programme aimed at helping seniors to age in their homes and communities through staying active and socially connected. The programme also strengthens support for seniors with care needs within the community.
Ms Karen Athaide, 45, is one of those confused by the pantheon of government health-related initiatives. The software engineer has been using the Healthy365 mobile application to participate in exercise challenges and turn her steps into points, which can be used to donate to charity or exchanged for vouchers.
“I did not realise that Healthy365 is not the same as Healthier SG and that we had to see a GP as part of Healthier SG. I probably will sign up now that I know it’s different,” she told CNA TODAY.
To sign up for Healthier SG, those invited to do so need to download the HealthHub app and log in using their Singpass.
In the app, they have to navigate to the Healthier SG banner, select their user profile and enrol. From there, they have to select a preferred clinic before booking a fully subsidised consultation with the GP there to form a health plan.
Caregivers can also help their family member register, though there are additional steps to do so. For those less technologically savvy, there are Healthier SG ambassadors located at 17 enrolment stations across Singapore.
These steps can be confusing and a hassle for some. Others also found the need to visit a GP a hassle, especially amid a busy schedule when acting as a caregiver for children and their elderly parents while working.
Ms Irene Tay, 53, who is a human resource lead at pharmacy chain Guardian, said: “It’s cumbersome to click the link (in the SMS sent by MOH) then sign up and have to go through all these steps including downloading another application. Why can’t it be made simpler and more streamlined?”
Ms Tay added that she did not understand why there is a need to have a go-to GP as most doctors have access to the National Electronic Health Record – a digital system which allows different healthcare providers to see your medical history.
This means that regardless of which doctor one goes to, they would know the patient's medical history and give appropriate health advice, she said.
“My elderly father is also in his 90s and not on Healthier SG since he stays home most of the time and is also quite weak – he does not go out all the time,” she added.
“He already has a few medical appointments to go for… and it’s hard to change their mindset at that age.”
FUTURE OF HEALTHIER SG
In response to queries from CNA TODAY, MOH said the enrolment rate is an "important indicator as it represents the first step in the Healthier SG journey".
"In addition to enrolment, we are also monitoring the progress of Healthier SG through a range of indicators, such as Health Plan completion rate and follow-ups for preventive care and chronic disease management," said MOH.
MOH said it has seen a "good initial take-up" of vaccination and screening participation amongst enrollees. It has also seen other positive trends in healthy lifestyle behaviours in the wider population, such as a rise in people engaging in sufficient physical activity.
However, a key challenge for Healthier SG is ensuring that "healthy lifestyle changes and increased uptake of preventive health are sustained in the long run", said the ministry.
To this end, the ministry said it will continue to improve health plans under Healthier SG, as well as expand the number of conditions covered by Healthier SG care protocols.
Care protocols provide family doctors with guidance on clinical management, as well as information on support for primary care providers to manage conditions such as community resources and activities, and available subsidy schemes.
Healthier SG was initially launched with 12 care protocols focusing on preventive care like weight management, as well as management of chronic conditions like diabetes.
MOH has since rolled out six more of these protocols to cover chronic conditions like "stable ischemic heart disease and stable stroke to ensure consistent evidence-based care are being delivered across primary care providers".
"Care protocols for major depressive disorder and general anxiety disorder are also being developed and will be rolled out in 2026," added MOH.
Speaking to the media on June 1 on the sidelines of a community event, Mr Ong said that he wants to create greater synergy among national initiatives like Healthier SG and Age Well SG in his second term as Health Minister.
On this note, MOH said that both schemes complement each other to improve both physical and social health of seniors in Singapore.
The active ageing centres across Singapore act as "key nodes for seniors to stay socially connected and physically active", and many are co-located with community health posts which provide health services near seniors' homes, said MOH.
Seniors enrolled in Healthier SG could be referred by their family doctors to an active ageing centre or community health post nearby to take part in activities, and receive further guidance and support towards their health goals.
"Healthier SG seeks to spark a fundamental change in residents’ mindsets and approach to health - from reactively seeking help when one is sick, to proactively preventing oneself from falling ill," said MOH.
"It will require all individuals to take ownership over their health, with the support of their family doctor."
IMPROVE COMMUNITY ELEMENT, INCENTIVES TO JOIN
Several doctors told CNA TODAY that Healthier SG could be improved by reducing their administrative workload. This was a concern for many GPs when Healthier SG was launched, as it adds to manpower costs and is time-intensive.
Dr Poh of HMI OneCare Clinic said that streamlining the backend processes for claims and administrative tasks could help lighten the workload and manpower concerns.
Though he, like other doctors who spoke to CNA TODAY, said that he has grown used to the digital system and administrative tasks in the past two years, efforts to streamline the process could allow doctors to have more time to focus on their patients.
Dr Ooi of SATA CommHealth added that he hopes Healthier SG could be more flexible, such as by expanding the current eligibility criteria.
“We care for a number of younger patients with chronic conditions who could clearly benefit from interventions like newer oral hypoglycaemic agents via the whitelisted drugs. However, their participation in Healthier SG is currently restricted due to age,” he said.
Whitelisted drugs are selected medications for chronic conditions which are sold at subsidised rates comparable to polyclinics to people who have signed up with Healthier SG and are CHAS, Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation cardholders.
He also raised concerns that some GPs cannot readily source medications under Healthier SG from external vendors.
“This adds complexity to medication management and inventory control, especially for smaller or resource-constrained clinics,” he said.
When it comes to increasing enrolment numbers, those who have not signed up told CNA TODAY that greater incentives, such as more financial benefits, would entice them. They also called for MOH to advertise the differences between Healthier SG and other healthcare initiatives.
“I think it’ll also be good if they can add additional subsidies for things like supplements to improve our health that is not necessarily medication,” added Ms Grace Tan, 51, a professional secretary who is not on Healthier SG.
Ms Tay, who works in human resources, said that streamlining the registration process is key. She added that MOH could consider an affiliate benefit for people to encourage their family members to sign up with Healthier SG.
Those who have signed up with Healthier SG called for more community efforts to ensure people stay on track with their health plans.
Mr Boey suggested that MOH could have more ambassadors to call and check in with those enrolled. He also said there could be clearer integration with Active SG and community centre events happening in the enrollee’s area, so that they can be encouraged to exercise.
“When they attend and build a community of people, they will hold each other accountable and encourage each other to stay active,” said Mr Boey.
“I think to keep people motivated to stay active, the Health Hub or Healthy365 app could feature testimonies from successes (where people managed to become healthy and fit),” Mr Lim suggested.
“Videos can create engagement and people can be encouraged by these role models.”
Mr Lim, the man who lost 10kg after joining Healthier SG, has encouraged four of his colleagues to sign up for the programme.
While he is due to his annual visit to the GP he enrolled with, he’ll do so after the June holidays when he has more free time as his children are in school.
“I’ve already seen improvement in my weight and energy levels in the past year. I hope to keep this going,” he said.