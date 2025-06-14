Two years on, Singapore's shift to preventive healthcare is bearing fruits - but what's holding it back from greater buy-in?

Several who spoke to CNA TODAY thought that the Healthier SG programme was akin to CHAS and Age Well SG, even though those are separate schemes with vastly different aims.

CHAS, for example, is a subsidy scheme for all Singapore citizens to offset the cost of medical or dental care based on their household income, among other criteria.

Age Well SG, on the other hand, is a programme aimed at helping seniors to age in their homes and communities through staying active and socially connected. The programme also strengthens support for seniors with care needs within the community.

Ms Karen Athaide, 45, is one of those confused by the pantheon of government health-related initiatives. The software engineer has been using the Healthy365 mobile application to participate in exercise challenges and turn her steps into points, which can be used to donate to charity or exchanged for vouchers.

“I did not realise that Healthy365 is not the same as Healthier SG and that we had to see a GP as part of Healthier SG. I probably will sign up now that I know it’s different,” she told CNA TODAY.

To sign up for Healthier SG, those invited to do so need to download the HealthHub app and log in using their Singpass.

In the app, they have to navigate to the Healthier SG banner, select their user profile and enrol. From there, they have to select a preferred clinic before booking a fully subsidised consultation with the GP there to form a health plan.

Caregivers can also help their family member register, though there are additional steps to do so. For those less technologically savvy, there are Healthier SG ambassadors located at 17 enrolment stations across Singapore.

These steps can be confusing and a hassle for some. Others also found the need to visit a GP a hassle, especially amid a busy schedule when acting as a caregiver for children and their elderly parents while working.

Ms Irene Tay, 53, who is a human resource lead at pharmacy chain Guardian, said: “It’s cumbersome to click the link (in the SMS sent by MOH) then sign up and have to go through all these steps including downloading another application. Why can’t it be made simpler and more streamlined?”

Ms Tay added that she did not understand why there is a need to have a go-to GP as most doctors have access to the National Electronic Health Record – a digital system which allows different healthcare providers to see your medical history.

This means that regardless of which doctor one goes to, they would know the patient's medical history and give appropriate health advice, she said.

“My elderly father is also in his 90s and not on Healthier SG since he stays home most of the time and is also quite weak – he does not go out all the time,” she added.

“He already has a few medical appointments to go for… and it’s hard to change their mindset at that age.”

FUTURE OF HEALTHIER SG

In response to queries from CNA TODAY, MOH said the enrolment rate is an "important indicator as it represents the first step in the Healthier SG journey".

"In addition to enrolment, we are also monitoring the progress of Healthier SG through a range of indicators, such as Health Plan completion rate and follow-ups for preventive care and chronic disease management," said MOH.

MOH said it has seen a "good initial take-up" of vaccination and screening participation amongst enrollees. It has also seen other positive trends in healthy lifestyle behaviours in the wider population, such as a rise in people engaging in sufficient physical activity.

However, a key challenge for Healthier SG is ensuring that "healthy lifestyle changes and increased uptake of preventive health are sustained in the long run", said the ministry.

To this end, the ministry said it will continue to improve health plans under Healthier SG, as well as expand the number of conditions covered by Healthier SG care protocols.

Care protocols provide family doctors with guidance on clinical management, as well as information on support for primary care providers to manage conditions such as community resources and activities, and available subsidy schemes.

Healthier SG was initially launched with 12 care protocols focusing on preventive care like weight management, as well as management of chronic conditions like diabetes.

MOH has since rolled out six more of these protocols to cover chronic conditions like "stable ischemic heart disease and stable stroke to ensure consistent evidence-based care are being delivered across primary care providers".

"Care protocols for major depressive disorder and general anxiety disorder are also being developed and will be rolled out in 2026," added MOH.

Speaking to the media on June 1 on the sidelines of a community event, Mr Ong said that he wants to create greater synergy among national initiatives like Healthier SG and Age Well SG in his second term as Health Minister.

On this note, MOH said that both schemes complement each other to improve both physical and social health of seniors in Singapore.

The active ageing centres across Singapore act as "key nodes for seniors to stay socially connected and physically active", and many are co-located with community health posts which provide health services near seniors' homes, said MOH.

Seniors enrolled in Healthier SG could be referred by their family doctors to an active ageing centre or community health post nearby to take part in activities, and receive further guidance and support towards their health goals.

"Healthier SG seeks to spark a fundamental change in residents’ mindsets and approach to health - from reactively seeking help when one is sick, to proactively preventing oneself from falling ill," said MOH.

"It will require all individuals to take ownership over their health, with the support of their family doctor."

IMPROVE COMMUNITY ELEMENT, INCENTIVES TO JOIN

Several doctors told CNA TODAY that Healthier SG could be improved by reducing their administrative workload. This was a concern for many GPs when Healthier SG was launched, as it adds to manpower costs and is time-intensive.

Dr Poh of HMI OneCare Clinic said that streamlining the backend processes for claims and administrative tasks could help lighten the workload and manpower concerns.

Though he, like other doctors who spoke to CNA TODAY, said that he has grown used to the digital system and administrative tasks in the past two years, efforts to streamline the process could allow doctors to have more time to focus on their patients.

Dr Ooi of SATA CommHealth added that he hopes Healthier SG could be more flexible, such as by expanding the current eligibility criteria.

“We care for a number of younger patients with chronic conditions who could clearly benefit from interventions like newer oral hypoglycaemic agents via the whitelisted drugs. However, their participation in Healthier SG is currently restricted due to age,” he said.

Whitelisted drugs are selected medications for chronic conditions which are sold at subsidised rates comparable to polyclinics to people who have signed up with Healthier SG and are CHAS, Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation cardholders.

He also raised concerns that some GPs cannot readily source medications under Healthier SG from external vendors.