'No one has visited me in years': The quiet lives of seniors with no next of kin in nursing, welfare homes

This is particularly true for those with no next of kin, many of whom have gotten accustomed to living alone till age and illness catch up with them.

There are at least 14 reported cases of appeals for next of kin for individuals who had died in nursing homes and welfare homes in 2024, a search of police news releases by CNA TODAY found.

In 2023, the Ministry of Health said that about 83,000 seniors will live alone by 2030.

While national programmes such as Age Well SG support seniors “ageing-in-place” – encouraging them to grow old in their homes and communities – what happens to those who lack family or friends to lean on?

With the support of grants, donations and volunteers, nursing homes provide long-term medical care for seniors with chronic illnesses or disabilities who need daily assistance.

Then there are the welfare homes overseen by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), which cater to destitute individuals who are generally more mobile and independent but lack the means or family support to live on their own.

As of February 2025, around 1,500 people reside in these homes, with 60 percent aged 60 and above, MSF told CNA TODAY.

The paths that lead individuals with no next of kin into long-term residential care vary, as do their levels of grief, loneliness and acceptance of their circumstances.

Yet, for many seniors who first came to these elderly care facilities fearing isolation and abandonment, there is a sense of belonging and companionship still to be found in their twilight years.

Speaking to CNA TODAY, they shared how despite initial apprehension about easing into life at these facilities, they eventually grew to appreciate the companionship of staff members, volunteers, as well as fellow residents who also understand the fear of growing old alone.

Residential homes, too, go beyond just providing care and strive to create a lively atmosphere with activities that encourage social interaction and outings that keep residents connected to their past.

“It can’t be helped that I’m staying in a nursing home – I can’t walk,” said Mr Lee in Mandarin.

“But I’ve come here and it’s good. There’s someone to take care of me. I can play mahjong, go outside, and I have friends here.”

RESIDENTIAL CARE IS THE ONLY OPTION FOR SOME

Single elderly Zack (not his real name), 70, has been a resident at MWS Christalite Methodist Home operated by Methodist Welfare Services (MWS) since 2020. Due to the sensitive circumstances of their admission and stay, the welfare home cannot disclose residents' identities.

After a few stints of being incarcerated for drug and theft offences, Mr Zack sought shelter in public places as he did not want to burden his family.

Over the years, he lost contact with his surviving relatives and relied on his limited savings.

“Here, food and basic necessities are all prepared for me. Back then, I had to go around to find (food) myself,” said Mr Zack in Malay.

Mr Zack is one of many elderly individuals living in Singapore’s 11 welfare homes, which are run by social service agencies to provide care for destitute persons.

MSF said an individual may be admitted into a welfare home under the Destitute Persons Act for “social investigation”.

“The social investigation seeks to establish that the individual meets the definition of destitute persons under the Act, that is, an individual who has no visible means of subsistence or place of residence or is unable to give a satisfactory account of himself or herself,” said MSF.

Because of these criteria, many elderly residents in these homes are those without caregivers or next of kin to support them, making long-term residential care their best or only option.

Associate Professor Helen Ko from Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) said that with the rise of dual-income, no-kids households and the "beanpole" family structure, where each generation has fewer children, the number of seniors in such circumstances is sure to rise.

As many come from lower-income families, or are frail and have limited social support, they are also more likely to be reliant on institutional care, said Assoc Prof Ko, who oversees SUSS’ Master’s and PhD Gerontology Programmes.

Speaking to CNA TODAY, 77-year-old Ah Tan, who has been staying at MWS Christalite Methodist Home for 17 years, recounted how he was found rough sleeping in the Tekka area after his brother, whom he was sharing a flat with, had died.

“My brother, my sister… they have all gone. My mother, (they) have all died already, so I’m alone,” Ah Tan, a double amputee, said in a choked tone.

A MWS spokesperson said common circumstances that have led the residents to stay in the welfare home include the lack of finances, long-term prison sentences or admission to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) that eventually resulted in a loss of accommodation.

Many, like Ah Tan, receive direct counselling and attend social activities during their stay, to manage the “complex psycho-emotional challenges” they face.

“For this group of individuals who are so rarely seen in public, it’s possible that many Singaporeans either do not know of their existence or have misperceptions about them,” said the spokesperson.

Mr Richard Quah, the chief executive officer of St John’s Home for Elderly Persons, said that about eight to 10 percent of their residents have no contact with their families.

“This can arise from various situations, including disagreements, communication breakdowns, life transitions, or differences related to caregiving responsibilities,” he added.

Nursing and welfare homes said many of these individuals lacking family support also come from lower-income backgrounds, previously living alone in one- or two-room rental flats, and face significant health challenges.

Some have experienced past family conflicts, including physical abuse, absentee parenting, or issues related to gambling and money lending, said Ms Tho Pei Leng, a senior medical social worker at NTUC Health.

As for who foots the bill for these seniors with no next of kin, Ms Bridget Monica Das, head of psychosocial services at Ren Ci Hospital, said some seniors may lack family connections but are able to pay their own bills.

For seniors without the financial ability, however, the nursing home taps on government subsidies, MediFund and money from charities.