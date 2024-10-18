Disconnected in a connected world: Why people are feeling lonelier than ever when friends are only a text message away

As eight kittens clambered all over Mr Christopher Choy, 39, while he tended to his pet store, there was a melancholic look in his eyes.

In a recent interview with CNA TODAY, the Singaporean admitted: He feels lonely.

This has been the case for five years, since Mr Choy founded and built his licensed cat-breeding business in Bukit Timah by himself.

Most of his daily tasks are solitary, and he often has lunch by himself. His friends are working and caring for their families, leaving little time to meet.

“There’s a void. I guess it feels like something’s missing and you need to have some sort of connection or direction.”

To escape his loneliness, he tried to make friends online on the messaging platform Discord. However, “the nature of these relationships is very ephemeral”, because after some time, they would simply go offline and disappear, never to be heard from again, he said.

The irony is that Mr Choy is far from alone in his isolation. Despite living in a hyperconnected society where people are just a text message away from one another, loneliness is a “silent epidemic”, as Mr Choy put it.

A survey by the Institute of Policy Studies earlier this year found that young people aged 21 to 34 experienced the highest levels of social isolation and loneliness.

Among respondents in this group, a majority said that they felt anxious sometimes about talking to people in person and find it easier to communicate online.

The study also found that those aged 31 to 49 are less lonely, while respondents in the 50 to 64 age group are the least lonely.

Last year, the World Health Organization declared loneliness to be a global health threat. Current global estimates suggest that one in four older adults experience social isolation and between 5 per cent and 15 per cent of adolescents experience loneliness.

The reasons driving loneliness among people from Generation Z and the millennials, as well as the dangers of prolonged social isolation, were explored recently in CNA's Talking Point programme that first aired on Oct 10.

Pew Research Center, an American think tank, defines millennials as those born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Zers as those born from 1997.

Dr Sanveen Kang, a lead clinical psychologist from specialist psychology clinic Psych Connect, told CNA TODAY that loneliness leads to “increased risks of depression, anxiety, and a sense of hopelessness”.

“(It) can also negatively impact cognitive functioning, causing difficulties in focus, memory and decision-making,” she added.