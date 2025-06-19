Commentary: I am 86 and have dementia, but I still have much to give

SINGAPORE: I am now 86 years old, and I have Alzheimer’s disease – a type of dementia. But I still have much to give.

I can still sing, play mahjong and even write. As a matter of fact, I’m now in the midst of writing my memoir.

I hope that by sharing my story, I will be able to inspire others facing similar challenges and encourage a more inclusive and supportive environment for people with dementia.

LOST IN THE DARK

In Singapore, about one in 11 people aged 60 years and above are living with dementia, according to a 2024 study by the Institute of Mental Health. This corresponds to about 74,000 older adults living with dementia in Singapore. As our population continues to age, this number is expected to increase to 152,000 by 2030.

I used to have a good memory, which came in handy during my teaching career especially when it came to teaching thousands of kids over the decades.

I began my career after my O-Levels at 16 years old, teaching maths at schools across Singapore before furthering my education. I later became the discipline master of Raffles Institution, and then principal of Commonwealth Secondary School and, subsequently, Bedok North Secondary School.

Suffice it to say, education has been my life’s calling.