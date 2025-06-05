Commentary: ‘I felt abandoned’ - caregivers of loved ones with dementia still feel so alone

SINGAPORE: When my grandfather was diagnosed with vascular dementia in the 1990s, my family became caregivers overnight. Back then, there were no hotlines to call, no daycare centres to drop him off at, no respite help to take over when we were exhausted.

Today, such programmes exist and offer much-needed relief and education. Yet, these are not lasting solutions when families still feel like they face this isolating journey with little support.

Take Mr Lim*, who after his father’s dementia diagnosis, received help from the Post-Diagnostic Support (PDS) programme. He had access to a dedicated caseworker, home visits by a multidisciplinary team and personalised care plans.

This was a remarkable S$2.6 million initiative by the Lien Foundation and Dementia Singapore, launched in 2020 to help newly diagnosed families, However, support lasts only for a maximum of 12 months, for a disease marked by mid- to long-term decline.

“The caseworker said I’d have to re-apply with the hospital again but we are not a priority anymore. I felt abandoned,” he told me. His father’s dementia worsened after support ended.

There are no good choices for families: re-navigate hospital referrals to apply for support and wait with uncertainty or shoulder caregiving alone.

CAREGIVING LOAD ONLY ESCALATES

Dementia is not static; mild cases transition to moderate or severe, demanding escalation of care. The challenges from diagnosis of the reality of long-term caregiving only increase with time.