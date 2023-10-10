Commentary: How do we know if we’re offering the right mental health support for seniors?

SINGAPORE: Talking to someone about one’s mental health struggles is tricky business. The topic is still shrouded in taboo, and opening up about it may convey weakness and invite judgment.

Now imagine how much more difficult this may be for seniors who suffer from depression or anxiety. According to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) National Population Health Survey 2022, older adults aged 60 to 74 years are least willing to seek help from healthcare professionals and informal networks, compared to younger cohorts.

Older generations may not be as familiar with mental health issues as younger folks. They may keep their emotional suffering to themselves, thinking it is a normal part of ageing, not wanting to feel like a burden to their family or friends.

They may also be living alone, dealing with chronic ailments or financial issues, and may simply have no one around them to open up to. According to a Duke-NUS study conducted from 2016 to 2017, 34 per cent of older Singapore citizens and permanent residents perceive themselves to be lonely, with the likelihood of them reporting so increasing with age.

This year’s theme for World Mental Health Day on Oct 10 is “mental health is a universal human right”. How do we ensure that seniors are not left behind?