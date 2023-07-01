476 suicides reported in Singapore in 2022; highest in more than 20 years
The number of suicides in Singapore rose by 25.9 per cent last year.
SINGAPORE: A total of 476 suicides were reported in Singapore last year, the highest number in more than 20 years, the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said on Saturday (Jul 1).
The number of suicides last year was a "concerning rise" of 25.9 per cent from the 378 reported in 2021, SOS said in a media release, citing data from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.
In response to CNA's queries, SOS said that family problems, employment and financial difficulties, as well as romantic relationships, were the most frequently presented problems by people who contacted SOS' services.
An increase in suicides across most age groups was reported, particularly among youths and the elderly.
Suicide remained the leading cause of death for youths aged 10 to 29 for the fourth consecutive year – about a third of all deaths in this age group were suicides.
People aged between 70 and 79 registered the biggest increase – 60 per cent – in suicides last year compared with 2021.
The top three issues that elderly people sought help for were medical problems, family difficulties and loneliness, said SOS.
Of the 476 suicide deaths last year, 317 were men and the remaining 159 were women.
"Globally, male suicide deaths have consistently outnumbered female suicide deaths. Research has shown that there are several potential factors that can contribute to the higher rate, including societal expectations and mental health stigma," added SOS.
Dr Jared Ng, senior consultant and medical director at Connections MindHealth, said that the "unprecedented rise in suicide numbers in Singapore is profoundly heartbreaking".
"This increase paints a picture of the unseen mental distress permeating our society, especially amongst our youths and the elderly," he added.
"It is crucial that we remain vigilant to the pressing issues that continue to heavily impact mental health, such as social isolation and loneliness.
"The time is now, to double our efforts in the realm of early detection and to actively encourage a culture of seeking help and watching out for one another."
MORE CALLS FOR HELP
SOS, a non-profit suicide prevention centre, saw a 27 per cent increase in the use of its 24-hour hotline and CareText service last year.
Singapore must continue to improve access to mental health support and equip first responders with the knowledge and skills to identify those at risk and connect them with the right support, said SOS.
SOS' CEO Gasper Tan said that it recognises "the urgency of the situation" and is "committed to continue taking proactive steps to address the rising suicide numbers and provide support to those in need".
"While suicide is a complex issue influenced by various factors, including mental health challenges, social pressures and economic uncertainties, our collective efforts to address these underlying causes must take priority," he said.
"Suicide is preventable. With the mission to be an available lifeline to anyone in crisis, SOS is dedicated to building an ecosystem of care where every individual feels valued, supported and empowered to seek help when needed," he added.
Dr Ong Say How, senior consultant and chief of the Department of Developmental Psychiatry at the Institute of Mental Health, said parents, educators, healthcare professionals and community workers need to continue to "join hands to form a safety net to prevent such tragedies".
"From efforts to improve mental health literacy such as knowing the warning signs of distress and importance of self-care, to teaching peer support skills, we must leave no stone unturned," he added.
"Beyond the knowledge, we should also guide youths on when and where to seek help."
Where to get help:
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.