Commentary: Independent senior living must be the norm in ageing Singapore

SINGAPORE: Mdm C is 85 and a double amputee. For years, she lived with her youngest son and her husband, who had Parkinson’s disease. When her husband passed away, she moved into a nursing home. It was safe, but the routine was rigid and the environment felt confining. She longed for something different – a place where she could still make her own choices while receiving the support she needed.

Her search led her to a community care apartment at Harmony Village. There, she found a balance: help with daily tasks like laundry and medication reminders, but also the freedom to head to the hawker centre for her own meals, join morning exercise and play mahjong with new friends. In this setting, she regained both choice and dignity.

Stories like hers show what is possible. But Singapore is on the cusp of a profound demographic shift. By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be 65 or above. More than one in 10 seniors already live alone.

As lifespans lengthen and family sizes shrink, how will we ensure that older Singaporeans can thrive in the years ahead?

The answer lies in preparing our elderly to live independently. Variants of the independent senior living model are well-established overseas, especially in the United States and United Kingdom, where seniors live in purpose-built communities that combine safety, support and social connection. Singapore is now testing its own versions.