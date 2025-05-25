Commentary: The DIY guide to checking how well you’re ageing

ABERYSTWYTH, Wales: A few years ago, a social media trend challenged people to see if they could stand up from the floor without using their hands. Now, it’s all about how long you can balance on one leg while brushing your teeth. These quirky “tests” promise to tell us how well we’re ageing – but do they really?

When we talk about “ageing well”, we’re usually referring to both physical and psychological well-being. That includes feeling good (hedonic well-being) and finding meaning and purpose (eudaimonic well-being). Engaging in activities and monitoring ourselves plays a role in both.

But ageing isn’t just about how strong your grip is or how fast you can walk. It’s a complex mix of physical, cognitive, emotional and social changes – and no single test captures the whole picture.

Physically, one simple measure that gets a lot of attention is walking speed. According to one famous study, people who walk faster than 1.32m per second were less likely to die in the next three years – jokingly framed as “too fast for the Grim Reaper to catch”.

On the flip side, a slower walking speed – below 0.8m per second – can be a sign of sarcopenia, a condition involving reduced muscle mass, muscle strength and physical function. These are all important indicators of age-related decline.

But while these markers are useful, they’re not easy to measure at home. Most research relies on specialist equipment and your local GP probably doesn’t have a grip-strength dynamometer sitting in a drawer. But they could time how long it takes you to stand up and sit down five times from a chair.