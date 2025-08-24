Permanent posts for home personal care planned to ease caregiver burden in ageing neighbourhoods

SINGAPORE: To relieve the burden on caregivers, the government is looking into setting up permanent posts for home personal care services in areas with a higher density of seniors, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (Aug 24).

Currently, 6,000 families benefit from home personal care, which is meant for seniors who need some daily assistance with their daily activities, he noted, sharing more details about the new Age Well Neighbourhoods initiative that was announced at the National Day Rally.

For areas that have a higher density of seniors, the Health Ministry is conceptualising permanent posts for home personal care services, with teams located there.

“That way, because they are sited in the community, after office hours they can still provide some care. In an emergency, they can be the first responder,” he told the media on the sidelines of an Agency for Integrated Care event.

“That way, I think we will relieve the burden of caregivers very meaningfully.”

He did not mention who would staff the teams at the permanent posts.

The government recently raised the subsidy and support level for long-term care, including home personal care, Mr Ong said, adding that more families will benefit from another round of fee reductions next year.

The Age Well Neighbourhoods initiative will kick off in Toa Payoh, along with one or two other areas with a higher concentration of seniors, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his National Day Rally speech last Sunday.

The scheme will make physical touchpoints more accessible, expand home-based services and bring healthcare services closer to seniors.

The aim is to offer another solution – apart from community care apartments – to the issue of long-term care and living arrangements for seniors in Singapore’s rapidly ageing population. Community care apartments are an assisted living public housing concept that integrates senior-friendly housing design with on-site care and services.