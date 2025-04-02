Over 20,000 seniors to get easier access to active ageing programmes near their homes

SINGAPORE: Over 20,000 seniors across Singapore will have easier access to Active Ageing Centres (AACs) near their homes over the next one to two years, as part of a national drive to help people age well in their communities, two Cabinet ministers announced on Tuesday (Apr 2).

The centres help seniors stay active and socially engaged through activities with other residents, such as communal dining sessions and physical exercise like parkour.

“MOH is devoting about S$800 million over five years – FY24 to FY28 – to expand the number of Active Ageing Centres in Singapore, and also to give each centre more resources to organise more activities,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

He was speaking at the launch of Our Residents’ Hub, a pop-up communal facility for community and active ageing activities at Jalan Mas Kuning Playground in West Coast. National Development Minister Desmond Lee was also present.

“Today we have 223 AACs around Singapore, up from about 150 when we first started, and each centre now has almost double their budget to carry out more activities,” said Mr Ong.

The AACs are part of Age Well SG, a national plan launched in 2023 by the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of National Development (MND) and Ministry of Transport (MOT), to support seniors here as they grow older.

CLOSER TO HOME

The hub launched on Tuesday is an example of a new initiative to help seniors better access AAC activities, said MOH and MND in a joint press release.

Created by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), National Parks Board and People’s Association (PA), it enables community partners to bring active ageing programmes closer to seniors in the vicinity, including those living in nearby private housing estates.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said that in Housing Board estates, there are Resident Network centres, void decks and space in community clubs and centres that can be utilised.

“But it may not be so easy in private estates. And people age all over Singapore, whether in private housing, public housing, and we just need to find spaces creatively, innovatively, opportunistically, in order for these activities to take place,” he said.