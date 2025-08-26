What lessons can community care apartments have for the new Age Well Neighbourhoods initiative?

SINGAPORE: Five times a day, a care worker visits 94-year-old Madam Ong to help her with showering and using the toilet.

The apartment is cleaned daily, her laundry is done thrice a week and the toilets are cleaned weekly.

This is a different lifestyle from what Mdm Ong and her husband, Mr Lam, were used to. Until nine months ago, they lived in a two-storey house in Katong. But their declining mobility and increasing care needs made things difficult.

So when the opportunity came to move into a community care apartment at Harmony Village in Bukit Batok, they took it.

Community care apartments are an assisted living public housing concept that integrates senior-friendly housing design with on-site care and services. The first units were launched for sale in 2021 and the residents collected their keys from October 2024.

In his National Day Rally speech on Aug 17, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said a new Age Well Neighbourhoods initiative for seniors will start in Toa Payoh, along with “one or two” other areas with a higher concentration of seniors.

He said community care apartments cannot be “the main solution”, as there is a limit to how many of such apartments can be built and many seniors do not want to move out of their homes.

But “essential elements” from community care apartments can be used in the new initiative.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (Aug 24) said that for areas with a higher density of seniors, the government is conceptualising permanent posts for home personal care services, with teams located there. The Age Well Neighbourhoods scheme will eventually be implemented islandwide.

Dr Tan Woan Shin, director of research at the Geriatric Education and Research Institute, said that seniors are “diverse rather than homogenous”, with different healthcare and social needs as well as preferences.

“Having a greater range of supportive services that cater to older adults across different housing types is key to ageing in place,” she added.