Commentary: How Singapore is rethinking healthcare as more than treating illness

SINGAPORE: At 72, Madam Tan still walks to the market every morning. She knows where to cross safely, where the shady spots are as she waits at the traffic light and, importantly, where there is a bench where she can stop to rest. Don’t mistake that unassuming bench for a convenient piece of furniture – it’s part of Singapore’s quiet health evolution.

For decades, we have thought of “healthcare” as what happens when we fall sick. However, Singapore’s ageing population and rising healthcare costs are forcing a crucial rethink of how healthcare can come before illness strikes.

Increasingly, Singapore has been investing in population health. Unlike conventional healthcare, which treats one patient at a time, population health looks at the bigger picture of how people behave and how our environment and the tools we have influence our choices and behaviours so that people can stay healthy and prevent illness for as long as possible.

Population health asks: How can the design of our Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates influence how much we move? How do people interact with technology to help people manage conditions like diabetes? How can we identify less visible health challenges before they worsen?

Three examples can help us understand what population health can achieve in our lives.