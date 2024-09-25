Intergenerational co-living: A new housing option for seniors in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: By 2026, Singapore is set to attain “super-aged” status which is defined as a country having at least 21 per cent of its population aged 65 and above.

By 2030, that ratio will go up to one in four citizens.

To prepare for a rapidly ageing society, the government has said it will continue to expand housing options for seniors – and a new model appears to be under experimentation.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in June launched its first tender for “concepts that support silver co-living proposals” at a state property.

The agency said it has observed ongoing demand for co-living spaces. Over the past two years, SLA launched a total of seven state property tenders for co-living use, and attracted more than 70 bids.

“As Singapore’s population matures, industry operators have shared their interest to provide more accommodation options to support independent seniors,” it told CNA.

Hence the tender for 98 Henderson Road – formerly the location of Henderson Primary School – through which SLA hopes to encourage “intergenerational co-living concepts with senior-living accommodation options”.

“This aims to support seniors who may consider co-living facilities on short-term leases which differ from assisted living or community care apartments, as it offers an independent living alternative for seniors who do not require medical care or mobility assistance,” the authority said.

HOW TO MAKE IT WORK FOR SENIORS?

Experts that CNA spoke to welcomed the latest effort to develop new eldercare residential options, amid ever-rising demand.

Current options include Kampung Admiralty, Singapore’s first “retirement kampung” which features public housing for seniors with healthcare and wellness facilities in the same compound.

A second “kampung” at Yew Tee is set to be completed by 2027.

Singapore also has community care apartments that integrate senior-friendly housing design with on-site care and social services.

Unlike Kampung Admiralty, residents at these assisted living apartments must subscribe to a service package that includes the help of a community manager who can arrange basic health checks and 24-hour emergency response.

The keys to the first of such flats, located in Bukit Batok, will be handed over to residents later in 2024.