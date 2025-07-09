How Hong Kong’s ageing population is reshaping society and its economy

HONG KONG: For retiree Cedric Lam, ageing is no excuse to slow down.

Five months ago, the 66-year-old picked up airsoft shooting, an activity that demands quick reflexes and hand-eye coordination. It also gives him a chance to make new friends.

“Many experts say if you try something different and new, it will help a lot as it stimulates the brain, is good for your body and mind, and we won’t regress,” said Lam, who is determined that his lifestyle will not be defined by his age.

“If you fall behind, it’ll be bad, so I want to be more useful. I want to learn new things. After we retire, we still have another life, a new life to enjoy.”

Hong Kong became a super aged society last year - a milestone marked by one in five residents being aged 65 or older.

By 2043, this is projected to double to almost 40 per cent of the population, or one in three persons.