Cat rescued after being trapped in letterbox in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: A SingPost officer had to be called in on Friday (Sep 8) to rescue a cat which was stuck inside a letterbox at a housing board block at Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

A resident, Ms Nurhayati Hashim, was on her way home in the afternoon when she was startled by sounds of a cat mewing from inside a letterbox. Her videos of the incident have since gone viral on Facebook, with about 4,000 shares and more than 600 comments as of Saturday afternoon.

The videos show a black cat sticking its paws out of the slat, struggling to get out of the letterbox. Passers-by are heard trying to calm it down.





"I panicked at first but did not want to leave because I knew a cat was trapped in there," Ms Hashim told Channel NewsAsia.

According to her, she contacted the Bukit Batok Town Council but was told to contact SingPost instead. SingPost later told her call to the Housing Development Board (HDB), which redirected her to the town council.

Ms Hashim decided to go up to the unit stated on the letterbox, but said that the woman in the flat at that time did not understand English. The woman contacted her daughter-in-law who told Ms Hashim that the flat's tenant was overseas and had taken the letterbox key with him.

Ms Hashim said went down again to the letterbox and called the police who eventually contacted SingPost. She added that an officer from the postal service arrived at the scene in about 30 minutes and opened the column of mailboxes to free to cat.

The entire process - from the time the cat was discovered to the rescue - took about an hour, according to Ms Hashim.



The animal was not injured and some residents offered it some wet food and water before letting it go.

Replying to Channel NewsAsia's queries, a SingPost spokesperson said its inspector of post "responded immediately" after being alerted of the incident.

"We acted immediately with concerns about animal welfare as well," said the spokesperson, adding that this is the first incident involving an animal trapped in a letterbox.