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Asia’s EVolution The real price of electric vehicles

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The rising global demand for electric vehicles - and the various components needed for their production - is reshaping Asia’s landscapes and livelihoods, with mines expanding, refineries multiplying and factories rising.

But beneath the promise of decarbonisation lies a more complicated story.

As EVs roll out, costs are unfolding across the region - contested mountains, divided communities, disrupted work forces and unanswered questions about what happens when today’s technology becomes tomorrow’s waste.

The transition holds much promise, but remains uneven and incomplete.

CNA’s correspondents and visual journalists find out what’s the real picture in China, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Mongolia.

A map image representing the Philippines in the EV story

Philippines

How fight for Southeast Asia’s largest untapped copper deposits could reshape country’s role in EV supply chain

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Factory workers assembling electric vehicles in a large factory in China

China

Uncovering its dominance in lithium, the “white petroleum” essential to rechargeable batteries

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Factory workers assembling electric vehicles in a large factory in Indonesia

Indonesia

Nickel rush turns villages into boom towns - amid barren hills and hazy skies

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Malaysia lithium factory

Malaysia

Holding the chips - the semiconductor bet powering its lofty EV ambitions

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