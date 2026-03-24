Asia’s EVolution The real price of electric vehicles
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The rising global demand for electric vehicles - and the various components needed for their production - is reshaping Asia’s landscapes and livelihoods, with mines expanding, refineries multiplying and factories rising.
But beneath the promise of decarbonisation lies a more complicated story.
As EVs roll out, costs are unfolding across the region - contested mountains, divided communities, disrupted work forces and unanswered questions about what happens when today’s technology becomes tomorrow’s waste.
The transition holds much promise, but remains uneven and incomplete.
CNA’s correspondents and visual journalists find out what’s the real picture in China, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Mongolia.
Philippines
How fight for Southeast Asia’s largest untapped copper deposits could reshape country’s role in EV supply chain
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China
Uncovering its dominance in lithium, the “white petroleum” essential to rechargeable batteries
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Indonesia
Nickel rush turns villages into boom towns - amid barren hills and hazy skies
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Malaysia
Holding the chips - the semiconductor bet powering its lofty EV ambitions
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