Asia's EVolution: China's growing electric car pains offer lessons for the region and beyond
As China’s electric cars age, the promise of cheap, clean mobility is colliding with the practical costs of battery degradation and upkeep. CNA unpacks the issue as part of a series examining the forces powering Asia’s electric transition.
HARBIN/BEIJING: Snug inside his electric vehicle (EV) as snow and -15°C cold grip the streets of Harbin in northeast China, Zhao Li waits as the minutes tick by - not in traffic, but at a roadside charging station.
“I bought this electric car thinking I would save on petrol,” said the 45-year-old white-collar worker.
Charging Zhao’s EV costs under 100 yuan (US$14.40), compared with about 350 yuan to fill the 50-litre tank of his previous petrol car.
“Who knew I’d end up spending so much more time charging instead. Time is money - I think I’ve lost more than I’ve gained,” he told CNA, adding that a typical charging session at a fast-charging station takes him around 30 minutes.
What frustrates Zhao most is the growing gap between what his dashboard promises and the reality on the road.
In extreme cold - and increasingly as the vehicle ages - he said the distance he can actually drive often falls well short of the remaining range displayed on his screen.
When Zhao bought the brand-new car two years ago, it was advertised with a range of about 450km on a full charge - enough to cover his daily commute for an entire work week.
“In cold weather, I’m getting barely half of what was promised,” Zhao said, adding that he now has to charge the vehicle about twice a week, compared with roughly once weekly under normal conditions.
The limitations have reshaped how he uses the car. “Now I mostly use it for short trips on weekends - running errands or going to the mall,” he said.
“For longer distances, I rely on a hybrid car at home. It doesn’t have these problems.”
Zhao’s experience reflects a reality confronting China’s early EV adopters: as vehicles get older, more of the long-term costs - in time, money and convenience - fall on owners.
Climate is proving an unforgiving stress test, particularly for batteries, while ageing hardware and discontinued software updates can affect everything from navigation to driver-assistance features.
After more than a decade of rapid adoption, these growing pains in the world’s largest and most mature EV market are testing the promise of cleaner, cheaper mobility - and offering a case study for regions such as Southeast Asia, where EV adoption is gathering pace.
WEATHERING THE ENVIRONMENT
The appeal of EVs comes from their lower day-to-day running costs, quieter ride and smoother acceleration, as well as reduced maintenance needs due to having fewer moving parts than conventional petrol cars.
These advantages are most evident in short-distance commuting, where charging costs remain low and performance is generally consistent.
But the gap between promise and reality often widens fastest when the weather comes into play - from the deep freeze of China’s northeastern winters to the heat and humidity typical in the south.
Climate acts as a stress multiplier for EVs as they age, said Mei Ao, founder and chief executive of Guangzhou-based battery technology firm LEADINX.
With more than a decade of experience overseeing EV battery development at Chinese automaker GAC, Mei has worked across the full lifecycle of battery packs, from research and mass production to safety standards.
Battery degradation, he explained, typically shows up in two main ways. “One is capacity loss - the battery can store less energy,” Mei told CNA.
“The other is an increase in internal resistance over time, which affects power output.”
For drivers, that translates into shorter range and weaker performance, including slower acceleration.
Cold weather reduces battery capacity, but the effect is often amplified by heating needs, creating a sharper - and sometimes misleading - sense that batteries are deteriorating rapidly.
“At -10°C or -20°C, battery capacity might only drop by around 10 to 20 per cent,” he said. “But users often feel like the range has been cut in half.”
That perception, he added, is largely because far more energy is diverted to heating.
“Heating the cabin and other systems uses a lot of electricity in winter,” Mei said. “So the energy left for driving is much less, even though the battery itself hasn’t degraded that much.”
Charging in frigid weather can also have lasting effects on battery health, said analysts.
In cold conditions, lithium ions - which carry charge inside most EV batteries - move more slowly, increasing the risk that lithium deposits as metal rather than storing energy properly, said Hung Dinh Nguyen, an associate professor from the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU).
“This permanently reduces capacity,” he said, adding that in severe cases it can also raise safety concerns.
At the other end of the spectrum, hot and humid climates pose a different challenge.
While high temperatures do not necessarily reduce driving range immediately, Nguyen said they accelerate long-term battery degradation.
“Research shows that at temperatures around 55°C, battery capacity loss can be an order of magnitude higher than at moderate temperatures,” he said. Prolonged heat also causes internal damage.
Those risks are compounded in humid environments as heat dissipation becomes less efficient, further raising internal temperatures and the risk of battery failure, Nguyen said.
While modern EVs are equipped with thermal management systems to mitigate these risks, prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures places sustained strain on batteries and supporting systems.
Extreme cold and heat do not simply affect EV performance; they shape how quickly owners begin to feel the limits of ageing technology, often long before a car reaches the end of its advertised lifespan, said Mei from LEADINX.
PERILS OF AN AGEING EV
Beyond weathering the environment, time itself is emerging as a quiet but costly test for EV owners.
Sean Peng, a 30-year-old public sector officer based in Beijing who bought his EV in August 2020, said signs of ageing have become increasingly noticeable.
The car’s operating system responds more slowly, he said, while its driving range has fallen by about 10 per cent.
Charging performance has also deteriorated. Peng said the vehicle now charges significantly slower at standard charging points. He flagged the issue with the manufacturer and was told it could be fixed by replacing the wiring.
“(Twice) after charging, the system went blank and couldn’t start for about five minutes,” he said. “I wondered what was wrong.”
Fixing those issues would not be cheap. Peng said he was told repairs could cost “several thousand yuan” - expenses he would have to bear himself, as the vehicle is no longer covered under warranty.
In China, EV battery warranties typically last around eight years or between 120,000km and 150,00km, while most other vehicle components are generally covered for three to five years, depending on the manufacturer.
“It’s not a huge amount on its own,” he said, “but these are costs you didn’t really think about when buying the car.”
Still, he said the experience has remained broadly within expectations. Peng had intended from the outset to use the car mainly for short-distance commuting, and said it continues to serve that purpose well.
“When I first bought it, my expectation was that the brand would guarantee against major defects and safety issues,” he said. “So far, there hasn’t been any problem on that front.”
For Su Su, a 39-year-old media industry professional who has been driving his Chinese-made EV for two years, the ageing process has followed a similar pattern.
He said the vehicle’s range has dropped by at least 10 per cent and performs noticeably worse in cold weather, though he has not encountered safety-related faults.
Crucially, Su said his car continues to receive regular firmware and operating system updates, helping to stabilise performance over time.
“It depends on the make,” he said. “I did my research and felt assured this brand wouldn’t give me serious issues even after a few years. I can’t say it’s the same for every make.”
That distinction has become increasingly important in China’s fast-evolving EV market.
In recent years, several EV startups have collapsed or scaled back operations, raising questions about long-term support for existing owners.
Media reports have documented cases involving brands such as HiPhi, WM Motor and Neta, where some owners faced uncertainty over software updates, spare parts and after-sales services after companies ran into financial trouble.
In such situations, features that depend on ongoing software support - including infotainment, navigation and battery management systems - can be left without updates, increasing the risk that owners bear the long-term consequences even if the vehicle remains mechanically usable.
But software and service uncertainty is only part of the risk. The financial stakes rise sharply if battery replacement enters the equation.
Industry estimates in China suggest that replacing an entire EV battery pack often ranges from 50,000 yuan to more than 100,000 yuan, depending on the model and battery size.
It’s a sum that can approach or even exceed the residual value of an older vehicle.
For comparison, a new mass-market EV in China typically sells for about 100,000 yuan to 150,000 yuan, meaning battery replacement alone can amount to a substantial share of - or even rival - the cost of buying a new car, particularly as older vehicles depreciate.
As a result, most owners opt not to replace ageing batteries once warranties expire, instead adjusting how they use their cars, said Mei, the EV battery industry veteran.
Faced with high replacement costs, owners often drive shorter distances, charge more frequently or sell their vehicles earlier than planned rather than invest in a new battery pack, he added.
Compared with ageing petrol cars, where repairs are often incremental and spread over time, EV owners face the prospect of fewer but far more expensive fixes, with battery replacement representing the single largest financial risk.
For buyers, Mei said, that risk is increasingly factored into purchase decisions, though it is not the only concern.
Cost, safety and brand reliability remain the dominant considerations, while battery longevity tends to become a worry only later in the ownership cycle.
To address this, automakers and policymakers are focusing on longer warranties, improved thermal management and clearer communication about realistic battery lifespan.
TECHNOLOGY VS EXPECTATIONS
For many owners, the tension between technology and expectation emerges not when something breaks, but when performance tapers.
Modern EV batteries are designed for durability, said Nguyen, but some decline is unavoidable. “The key trade-off is between driving range and lifespan,” he said.
Batteries that deliver longer range tend to sacrifice usable life, while more conservative designs last longer but limit how far a vehicle can travel on a single charge, noted Nguyen.
Cell design also reflects that balance. Cylindrical and prismatic cells dominate today’s EVs because they are robust and cost-effective, even if alternative designs could deliver modest longevity gains at much higher cost.
“Battery ageing is managed and delayed, but not eliminated, by design choices,” Nguyen said.
Experts cautioned that EV development is increasingly about managing trade-offs rather than pushing beyond the physical limits of battery technology.
EV development has moved beyond its experimental phase, with cost and scalability now taking priority over extreme performance gains, said Mei from LEADINX.
While advances aimed at improving range or charging speed are under development, Mei said truly transformative breakthroughs that are commercially viable at scale remain some distance away.
Ideas such as cars that never need recharging, he added, belong firmly in the realm of science fiction - a reminder that electric mobility operates firmly within the limits of chemistry, not fantasy.
A CAUTIONARY CASE STUDY
Across Southeast Asia, China’s experience offers a glimpse of what comes next as EV markets move from early adoption to a more mature phase - when ageing batteries, long-term support and ownership costs begin to matter as much as upfront price.
That transition is already underway in some countries.
In Thailand, incentives rolled out since 2022 have helped attract Chinese automakers such as BYD, Great Wall Motor and MG, with battery EV registrations rising 59 per cent in the first nine months of 2025 to more than 87,000.
Battery EV registrations in Thailand refer to vehicles powered solely by electric batteries, rather than hybrids or plug-in hybrids.
In Malaysia, EV uptake has also accelerated, though from a lower base. Sales jumped nearly 80 per cent year-on-year in 2024 to over 28,000 units, driven largely by tax incentives and looming deadlines, pulling demand forward.
Fully imported EVs - or completely built-up units assembled overseas - were exempt from import and excise duties until end-2025, spurring buyers and dealers to bring vehicles into the country before the incentive expired.
Singapore is further along that curve. In 2025, EVs accounted for 45 per cent of all new car registrations, making them the most common choice for the first time.
Chinese automaker BYD topped sales charts, alongside rising registrations from other EV manufacturers.
For experts, the lesson from China is less about brands or sales momentum than about systems.
Battery ageing is a consumer problem not simply because of technological limits, but when infrastructure and policy fail to keep pace with adoption, said Nguyen from NTU.
“Dense and reliable charging infrastructure reduces reliance on fast charging,” he said, describing this shift as “beneficial for battery health” and helping to ease range anxiety as vehicles age.
Where everyday charging options are limited, fast charging becomes the default, placing greater stress on batteries and shifting long-term costs onto owners.
For instance, cities such as Shenzhen and Shanghai have built dense networks of residential, workplace and neighbourhood charging points, making slower, routine charging more feasible for daily use.
That level of coverage, however, is not yet common in many other less densely populated regions, where patchier infrastructure leaves drivers more reliant on fast chargers.
Policy design and communication matter as well. “Different user groups value different things,” Nguyen said.
“Commuters focus on cost and performance, while long-distance drivers worry about range and convenience.”
Studies show that incentives work best when paired with clear messaging and public trust, helping buyers understand not just the benefits of EVs, but the trade-offs that come with long-term ownership, Nguyen added.
China’s broader lesson, he said, is that EV adoption succeeds when battery performance is treated as a system-level challenge - supported by infrastructure investment, regulation and long-term planning - rather than leaving individual owners to absorb the consequences of ageing batteries.
Battery ageing, he stressed, is not a failure of electric vehicle manufacturing but a predictable outcome of physics and chemistry. The real question is how well markets are designed to manage expectations and support owners over a vehicle’s full lifespan, Nguyen added.
“China’s experience shows that when those pieces fall into place, EV adoption accelerates. When they do not, the burden increasingly falls on consumers, often years after the initial buying boom.”