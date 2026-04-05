Asia's EVolution: China's growing electric car pains offer lessons for the region and beyond

HARBIN/BEIJING: Snug inside his electric vehicle (EV) as snow and -15°C cold grip the streets of Harbin in northeast China, Zhao Li waits as the minutes tick by - not in traffic, but at a roadside charging station.

“I bought this electric car thinking I would save on petrol,” said the 45-year-old white-collar worker.

Charging Zhao’s EV costs under 100 yuan (US$14.40), compared with about 350 yuan to fill the 50-litre tank of his previous petrol car.

“Who knew I’d end up spending so much more time charging instead. Time is money - I think I’ve lost more than I’ve gained,” he told CNA, adding that a typical charging session at a fast-charging station takes him around 30 minutes.

What frustrates Zhao most is the growing gap between what his dashboard promises and the reality on the road.

In extreme cold - and increasingly as the vehicle ages - he said the distance he can actually drive often falls well short of the remaining range displayed on his screen.

When Zhao bought the brand-new car two years ago, it was advertised with a range of about 450km on a full charge - enough to cover his daily commute for an entire work week.

“In cold weather, I’m getting barely half of what was promised,” Zhao said, adding that he now has to charge the vehicle about twice a week, compared with roughly once weekly under normal conditions.

The limitations have reshaped how he uses the car. “Now I mostly use it for short trips on weekends - running errands or going to the mall,” he said.

“For longer distances, I rely on a hybrid car at home. It doesn’t have these problems.”