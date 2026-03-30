Asia's EVolution: The frontline workers keeping China’s electric car revolution running

HEFEI, Anhui province: On a wet January morning, rain slicks the concrete forecourt outside Hefei Rongchuang Automotive Service. Its bright green facade cuts through the drizzle.

Red banners hang over the entrance, welcoming a new cohort of trainees in electric vehicle (EV) repair.

Inside, 21-year-old Bao Shijie splits his time between university lectures and the workshop floor.

He hunches over a circuit board, tracing a maze of wiring under harsh fluorescent lights.

Around him, three other young technicians work through disassembled components at their stations.

Outside, the logos of more than a dozen Chinese EV brands line the wall in a neat grid - a promise of what the shop can fix.

Founder Zhao Fei stands near the entrance, phone pressed to his ear. The calls keep coming.