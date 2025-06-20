Shortage of skilled mechanics a challenge as workshops pivot to EV repair

Hong Seh Workshop, for instance, faced a shortage of mechanics who could even understand the basics of EVs when the firm began to offer EV repair services seven years ago.

The company sent its mechanics to the factories of various EV brands for training but it was costly – sending 10 staff for one overseas upskilling trip set the company back by around S$45,000 (US$35,000).

The workshop’s executive director Edward Tan said the industry requires a lot of factory support from the manufacturers as the internal parts of EVs – such as the electronic control units – are proprietary to each carmaker.

This means mechanics need to be familiar with the unique systems of each brand before they can work on the cars.



“Our technicians and mechanics are taught by (each manufacturer) on how to service and repair, (on) safety protocols, how to link the vehicles back to the factories … for software updates and upgrades to the systems,” Mr Tan said.

The training paid off and today, Hong Seh is an authorised maintenance workshop for EV brands such as Riddara, Farizon, SRM, DFSK, Seres and Joylong.

LABOUR SHORTAGE

Singapore’s transition to EVs has been gradual, accounting for only 5 per cent of the total car population.

But numbers are expected to jump, with all new car and taxi registrations to be of cleaner-energy models from 2030.

Last year, 26,225 EV cars were registered, more than double that of 11,941 in 2023, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).