IN FOCUS: Could perceptions of poor resale value slow Singapore's electric vehicle push?

SINGAPORE: When 32-year-old Abdul Haqqim was deciding last year whether his new car should be an electric vehicle (EV) or an internal combustion engine (ICE) car, among his topmost concerns was its resale value.

There are multiple claims online that an EV’s resale value would tank due to factors such as battery degradation and the speed at which newer technologies emerge.

“Back then, the information that I had was not much, (and) there was hearsay that potentially the resale value would not be as high as a normal petrol car,” said Mr Haqqim, who is an account manager in an advertising firm.

Before he bought his car in May last year, he thoroughly researched EVs and their resale value. To that end, he was comforted that the EV he purchased came with a six-year battery warranty.

This allowed for a one-to-one swap to a new battery should the original battery fall below a certain capacity.

On whether new EV technology might render his vehicle outdated or redundant, lowering its resale value, he said “core technologies” such as battery life and charging have likely “plateaued”.

Other updates, such as ventilated seats, did not bother him as much.

“It’s more of a good-to-have than a necessity, just like how the difference between an iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 is just a bit,” he said.