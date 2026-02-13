Commentary: Chinese electric vehicles made in the US - is that possible?

Towards the end of 2024, Washington released a now finalised draft rule on connected vehicles, providing surety where tariffs could not that Chinese EVs will effectively be banned from US roads.

Under the regulation, vehicles containing connectivity-enabling software and hardware provided by Chinese-owned entities will be prohibited from being sold in the United States by March this year and 2029, respectively. Vehicles with ever more ostentatious software-enabled features, such as on-board drones, are the clear direction of travel in the industry and particularly in China.

TANTALISING OPENING?

So a series of recent developments has offered a tantalising opening in North America - however uncertain - for Chinese EV companies. In mid-January, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced what some critics have acerbically termed a “canola for cars” deal that will allow nearly 50,000 Chinese EVs to enter the Canadian market annually at a preferential tariff rate.

Although President Donald Trump's tariffs have already partially disaggregated the previously tightly integrated North American auto market, Carney's deal still had a potent psychological resonance south of the border. Just days earlier in Detroit, the cradle of the once world-beating American auto industry, Trump suggested that the United States should “Let China come in”. Trump made similar suggestions twice in 2024.

This is unsurprising for a president whose seminal views on economics seem to have been formed during the 1980s when Washington was exercised by the threat of Japanese exports, including autos. The mythologised portrayal of tariffs as the decisive factor that forced Japan Inc to manufacture cars in the United States is a little tendentious. Still, tariffs undoubtedly provided America with leverage.

