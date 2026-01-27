Canada-China trade deal opens door to cheaper EVs, but raises fears for auto jobs

MONTREAL: At the Montreal International Auto Show last week, electric vehicles made up roughly 40 per cent of the lineup.

While vehicles from Europe, the United States and South Korea filled the exhibition floor, Chinese-made cars were notably absent – despite China being the world’s top EV producer.

That is expected to change following a new trade agreement between Canada and China on Jan 16, which is set to bring cheaper EVs to Canadian consumers.

Under the initial deal, Ottawa will allow in up to 49,000 Chinese EVs at a tariff of 6.1 per cent, reduced from 100 per cent. This represents about 3 per cent of annual vehicle sales in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney later said the quota will gradually increase, reaching about 70,000 vehicles in five years.

The move is expected to significantly lower prices for consumers, but unions and industry watchers warned it could further weaken Canada’s already limited EV manufacturing base.