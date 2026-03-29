Asia’s EVolution: As EV makers seek to cut reliance on rare earths, made-in-India solutions gain traction

SINGAPORE: Electric vehicle (EV) makers are accelerating efforts to cut their reliance on rare-earth magnets after recent supply shocks exposed vulnerabilities in the industry, say analysts.

The shift is driving a broader rethink of motor design, as companies explore alternatives that can lower costs and reduce geopolitical risk tied to concentrated supply chains.

Indian automakers and suppliers are making inroads in this space, with several firms telling CNA how they are already testing or deploying rare-earth-free motor solutions across different segments.

Still, experts say India’s edge lies less in technological breakthroughs and more in its market conditions - scale, cost-conscious consumers and a localisation push.

At the same time, industry watchers and players point out that the transition is likely to be gradual, as automakers weigh whether alternative designs can match conventional motors on cost, efficiency and reliability.

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Rare-earth elements - a group of 17 metals - are primarily used in the permanent magnets that power most modern EV motors.

China dominates the supply of rare earths, accounting for about 60 per cent of global mining and 91 per cent of refining output, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

That bottleneck was acutely felt last year when China further tightened export controls on rare earths amid trade tensions with the United States, disrupting global supply chains.

Major automakers have already begun hedging against these risks by turning to alternative EV motor designs that reduce or eliminate reliance on rare earths.

Renault, BMW and Nissan are among those reportedly stepping up efforts. Renault and BMW had already deployed a rare-earth-free design in some models as early as 2011 and 2012, and are now looking to expand its use. Nissan’s Ariya model, unveiled in 2020, features a rare-earth-free motor design.