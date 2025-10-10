How China's new rare earth export controls work

BEIJING: China has further tightened export restrictions on rare earths ahead of talks between United States President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping at the end of the month.

The country produces over 90 per cent of the world's processed rare earths and rare earth magnets and has used export restrictions to throttle shipments.

The 17 rare earth elements are vital materials in products ranging from electric vehicles to aircraft engines and military radars.

Here's what you need to know about the new rules:

What did China announce?

China already tightly controlled its exports of rare earths, but on Thursday (Oct 9) added five new elements, bringing the total subject to restrictions to 12.

It also limited the export of dozens of pieces of equipment and material used to mine and refine rare earths, processes where it is the world leader.

The restrictions force exporters to apply for licences. An earlier round of controls in April caused shortages of rare earth magnets, which led car plants around the world to pause operations.

In a nod to fears of a repeat, China said it would facilitate licence approvals, but intended to reject applications related to defence and would closely scrutinise those related to advanced semiconductors and certain kinds of artificial intelligence.