France leads Europe’s push to reduce reliance on China for rare earths

LACQ, France: As Europe’s need for rare earths in the green energy and automotive sectors continues to grow, it is racing to lessen its reliance on China – a strategic vulnerability long flagged by European Union policymakers.

France has now become the continent’s leading player in efforts to develop a homegrown rare earth ecosystem.

A new production facility in the southwestern French village of Lacq is expected to supply 15 per cent of the global market for heavy rare earths by the end of 2026.

The US$245 million plant is being developed by French company Caremag, a subsidiary of rare earth specialist Carester.

Once operational, it will be Europe’s first large-scale rare earth separation facility, combining recycling of end-of-life equipment with imported mined concentrates.