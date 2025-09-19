Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

On Thursday, Trump told Fox News it sounded like China had approved a deal to change ownership of video-sharing app TikTok.



The US president had on Tuesday announced that a deal was struck that would keep the app operating in the United States, transferring its US assets to US owners.

"We had a very good meeting the other day, and it sounds like they've approved TikTok."

A deal for the app, which has 170 million US users, is a breakthrough between the two largest economies.

Trump has repeatedly put off a ban against TikTok under a law designed to force the app's sale from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, for national security reasons.

US and Chinese officials announced the deal in principle in Madrid following trade talks, but did not give details or answer key questions then. The terms of the deal were also not disclosed, but "the commercial terms have been agreed upon".

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at the time that the objective of the deal would be to switch to American ownership.

The US president, speaking in the UK on Thursday, said the TikTok deal would be "owned by all American investors, and very rich people and companies".

"Very, very straight, very legitimate companies and really companies that love America, so they're going to be owning it," he said.

He also said that his relationship with China is "very good".

"You know, we have a trade deal with them, we had a very good meeting the other day."