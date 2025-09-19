Commentary: How can US partners like ASEAN navigate the new reality of trade ‘deals’?

SINGAPORE: A US federal court ruled in August that President Donald Trump did not have the legal authority to impose tariffs under a US law on emergency economic powers. His administration’s appeal is now headed to the US Supreme Court.

For America’s trade partners, however, the more urgent question has not been whether these particular tariffs are lawful or not under US law. Nor is it about the validity of the recent US tariff actions under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules or whether the WTO is still relevant.

For the past three decades or so, the global trading community had been largely functioning under the multilateral trade system. As flawed as many global institutions may be, the WTO has provided a common, multilateral legal structure within which economies negotiated, disputed and advanced trade issues.

The US’ declaration of “Liberation Day” tariffs on Apr 2 has, however, seemingly ushered in a new paradigm of US-driven trade deals – or what I would call “US-laterals” (as opposed to multilateral or plurilateral agreements which are common in international trade) - both in form and substance.

The broader issue for trade partners is therefore how to navigate the new reality which is emerging from both the tariff announcements and the pragmatic responses in seeking “deals” with the US.