Commentary: Southeast Asia has agency to navigate a global system upended by Trump

SINGAPORE: On a research trip in the middle of April, we found ourselves in Washington bathed in springtime sunshine, with smiling tourists taking photos outside the White House. Speaking to US government officials and think tank analysts provided us quite a different picture: The raft of “Liberation Day” tariffs announced just days earlier, they said, was “an exercise in unbridled chaos”.

Now that the US and China are finally starting trade talks this weekend, there is some hope that weeks of brinksmanship between the world’s two largest economies might finally give way to something constructive.

Both sides need a deal. For Southeast Asia, it must be a deal that does not create more collateral damage, better still a deal that does not force countries to walk a tightrope between the two strategic rivals.

Southeast Asia worries about becoming the dumping ground for excess Chinese goods, about being forced to cough up exorbitant tariff fees to continue exporting to America, and the expectation to impose trade or investment restrictions on China.

It’s really all about China. American officials are brutally frank when it comes to Southeast Asia. They don’t hide their disinterest in the region.