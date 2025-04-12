China Power: How Trump’s tariffs could deepen Beijing’s regional sway, and what might stand in its way

SINGAPORE: At a time when Southeast Asia is reeling from the shock of punitive US tariffs, a Chinese president is set to visit the region, having just promised at a rarely held conference back home to enhance ties with China’s neighbours.

Analysts say the stage seems set for China to deepen its regional sway as trust and confidence among Southeast Asian nations in the United States come under threat, especially amid President Donald Trump’s unpredictable policies and stance on the trade war.

The policy ping pong continues.

Beijing on Friday (Apr 11) announced it would raise tariffs on US goods to 125 per cent - up from 84 per cent - effective Saturday.

The move came just days after Washington on Apr 9 announced a 90-day pause on “reciprocal” tariffs on nearly all major trading partners - except China. Instead, he upped the stakes, raising levies on many Chinese imports to 145 per cent, an increase from 104 per cent.

Even countries spared the steepest tariffs now face a 10 per cent “universal” rate - and a climate of deepening uncertainty.

The latest escalation has unsettled Southeast Asia, where analysts say governments are reassessing risks and reviewing their strategic options.