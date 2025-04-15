China Power: ‘Win-win’ in boosting economy, Beijing’s influence as Southeast Asia becomes haven for Chinese retirees?

CHIANG MAI: Before she decided to retire in Thailand, Chinese national Xu Weihong, 57, spent a year living and travelling in China’s southwestern Yunnan province and ran a successful traditional Chinese medicine business in Shanghai.

These days, she is learning Thai and enjoying life in Chiang Mai with her husband and elderly parents, both in their 80s.

Home is a spacious two-storey house in Chiang Mai’s scenic Hang Dong district, a favourite among expats and increasingly, hundreds of Chinese retirees.

“We were impressed by the internationalisation here as well as the relaxed, laid‐back vibe,” Xu told CNA, adding that northern Thailand’s milder weather was also a draw.