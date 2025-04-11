China Power: As Beijing’s influence grows, how do Southeast Asia’s ethnic Chinese balance ethnicity and nationality?

BAC NINH/MANILA/MUAR: Nicole Dang stands behind the counter of her Taiwanese specialty restaurant, greeting customers with a warm smile as the aroma of braised pork and fragrant tea fills the air.

At 40, Dang is both an entrepreneur and a bridge between cultures. Born in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to ethnic Chinese parents, whose own families migrated from China’s Guangdong province in the 1940s, she grew up immersed in both countries’ traditions.

Learning Mandarin, however, was a challenge, she recalled, as the language was not a standard subject in Vietnamese schools.

“I cried every time I had to go for Chinese tuition after school. But resistance wasn’t an option - I knew if I refused, my dad would punish me.”

At this point, her father, Vinh, sitting across the dining table in their family restaurant, interjects. “I was harsh because, after all, we are Chinese,” he said firmly in Mandarin.

“I want my children to always remember their roots,” said Vinh, who ensured all five of them underwent the same cultural upbringing.

Willingly or not, the lessons have paid off for Dang. Since moving to Bac Ninh in the eponymous Vietnamese province a decade ago, fluency in Mandarin has underpinned her business ventures as the city becomes one of the country’s hottest hubs for Chinese money and nationals.

Beyond running a restaurant, Dang co-owns a supermarket specialising in Chinese and Taiwanese goods. Their main clientele: Chinese workers, investors and professionals who have made Bac Ninh their home in recent years.

“They long for the taste of home,” Dang told CNA. “I understand that feeling well - having spent years studying in Taiwan, I know what it’s like to crave familiar flavours.”