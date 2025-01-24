‘No intention to fuel racial hate’: Johor event organiser says China flags on dragon puppet a ‘misunderstanding’

SINGAPORE: The latest incident of China flags displayed at a cultural event in Johor was a “misunderstanding” and not intended to “fuel racial hate or pro-China sentiments”, its organiser said on Thursday (Jan 23).

The incident in Muar – which followed similar occurrences in Tangkak and Perak – triggered outrage among netizens.

But experts told CNA that foreign flags flown as a “symbol of friendship and solidarity” or as a “celebration of cultural exchange” should not be politicised.

The procession in the Muar last Saturday (Jan 18) featured a dragon puppet with China’s flags hanging from its left flank. Videos and images of the dragon went viral, prompting a police investigation and calls by netizens for Malaysian king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and his son, Johor regent Tunku Ismail, to take action.

Under the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949, the offence of displaying a foreign flag is punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine not exceeding RM1,000 or both.

Dr Lim Teck Guan, president of the Muar Tiong Hua Association, which organised the event, told CNA the police probe has been “settled” with no charges brought that he is aware of.

“The whole thing is a misunderstanding, we borrowed the dragon puppet from our fellow association members in Melaka … we did not realise that there would be China flags on the side,” Lim told CNA.

Participants in the procession were all Malaysians and part of the association, Lim added.

His association does not have any links to China. “We do not promote pro-China feelings nor are we pro-China,” Lim stressed.

The cultural procession was part of the association’s 20th anniversary celebrations and also featured lion dance performances. The procession made its way through several main roads, according to Muar district police chief Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz on Jan 19.

The dragon puppet, said to be the longest in Malaysia, had the Jalur Gemilang, Malaysia’s national flag, on its right flank and flags of China on its left, Raiz said.

NO ISSUE IF PURPOSE IS FRIENDSHIP AND SOLIDARITY, EXPERTS SAY

Other displays of the Chinese flag have caught the public’s attention in recent months.

Last month, police in Tangkak, Johor investigated the use of a rocket replica featuring China’s flag at a carnival.