China Power: Peacemaker or troublemaker? Views in Southeast Asia vary over Beijing’s efforts in global conflicts

JOHOR/MANILA/SINGAPORE: Until recently, Muhammad Umar Bakhthiar had a negative view of China as a conflict instigator and “troublemaker”.

The 52-year-old Malaysian, who works in a mosque in Malaysia’s Johor state, admitted that many of his friends and family perceived China to be a “greedy country” that would take what it wanted with little regard to the sovereignty of others.

The reason: China’s perceived aggression in expanding its borders in areas like the South China Sea, as well as its actions on issues like Taiwan and Tibet, Muhammad Umar, who grew up in a rural conservative village in northern Malaysia, told CNA in a phone interview.

But the 52-year-old’s views have shifted in favour towards China over the past year, particularly following the superpower’s efforts to promote peace in the Gaza conflict.

Indeed, analysts say China has reaped some gains to its reputation through its drive to cast itself as a global peacemaker, mediating conflicts from the Middle East to Ukraine.

But its concurrent actions in regional flashpoints like the South China Sea have also raised eyebrows and scepticism over perceived contradictions to its peacemaker rhetoric.

“China’s mediation is seen as a strategic move to enhance its global influence rather than a genuine effort to resolve conflicts. Its effectiveness is often questioned due to limited tangible outcomes,” Associate Professor Jonathan Ping from Bond University, who specialises in China studies, told CNA.

The latest State of Southeast Asia survey by Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute highlights persistent scepticism in Southeast Asia toward China’s global leadership, even as countries view it as the most influential economic and political-strategic power in the region.

Just slightly over 10 per cent of the 2,000-plus ASEAN respondents canvassed in the annual poll perceive China as a leader in maintaining the rules-based order.

In contrast, 26.5 per cent of them selected the US. “The US continues to be perceived as the leading actor in maintaining the rules-based order and upholding international law,” the report noted.