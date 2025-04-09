Logo
China says Philippines sent supplies to warship at disputed atoll
China says Philippines sent supplies to warship at disputed atoll

A Philippine flag flutters on BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999, on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea Mar 29, 2014. (Photo: REUTERS/Erik De Castro)

09 Apr 2025 08:24PM
BEIJING: China's coast guard said on Wednesday (Apr 9) it had allowed a Philippine civilian vessel to deliver provisions to a warship "illegally grounded" at the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed atoll in the South China Sea.

The coast guard questioned and monitored the Philippine vessel throughout its supply mission, it said in a statement, urging the Philippines to work with China to manage the maritime situation.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China and the Philippines have traded barbs for months over manoeuvres at Second Thomas Shoal, an atoll within Manila's 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, despite overlapping claims by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

A 2016 ruling of an international arbitral tribunal said Beijing's claims, based on its historic maps, have no basis under international law, a decision China does not recognise.

Source: Reuters/nh

