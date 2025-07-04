Commentary: Trump’s ‘Great Deal’ with Vietnam is no trade agreement

SINGAPORE: Just days before his trade negotiation deadline, United States Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (Jul 2) a “Great Deal of Cooperation” with Vietnam.

Trade agreements typically aim to eliminate trade barriers and to set rules that support high-standard, seamless trade that creates certainty for businesses. This US-Vietnam “deal” does not come close to that standard.

At most, this provides a mechanism to allow for the extension of negotiations. Vietnamese media reported the joint statement as a trade agreement framework.

At this point, there are few details beyond Mr Trump’s post on Truth Social. Vietnam looks set to receive a reduced tariff rate of 20 per cent, down from the threat of 46 per cent, in exchange for giving the US “total access” to its markets.

Indeed, this “deal” raises even more questions as to how far the US will go in requiring its trading partners (a word used loosely) to decouple themselves from China.