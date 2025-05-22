Commentary: US-China tariff truce bought time. It can’t buy trust

LONDON: The speed with which the tariffs unwound suggests the trade war was causing severe pain on both sides. China's export machine remains a crucial economic pillar, while rising prices for everyday Americans have led President Donald Trump to lash out at Corporate America to "eat the tariffs".

Still, the dramatic reduction in tariffs announced on May 12 exceeded even my expectations. Chinese President Xi Jinping's strategy of defiance appears to have paid dividends: His team achieved substantially lower tariffs, while making only concessions China was willing to make in the first place.

Talks between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice Premier He Lifeng produced a 90-day tariff pause, with the suspension of most China-specific punitive tariffs. This puts it on somewhat equal treatment with other US trading partners.

Chinese goods now subject to a 30 per cent additional US tariff (down from 145 per cent) and American goods facing a 10 per cent Chinese tariff hike (down from 125 per cent).