Commentary: US and China struck a tariff truce – it’s far from a trade deal

HONG KONG: A trade war yields no winners. This notion has become widely accepted, since United States President Donald Trump sparked an escalating trade conflict with China last month, effectively bringing trade between the two largest economies to a near standstill.

The irony was palpable this week when both the US and China claimed victories after announcing a temporary tariff truce on Monday (May 12). This agreement drastically reduces tariffs on each other's goods for 90 days to ease tensions.

Mr Trump, in his characteristically grandiose manner, declared a victory, touting "a total reset" with China and hinting, without specifics, that China had agreed to fully open its markets to American businesses. The White House release hailed it a “historic trade win”.

Chinese state media and social media influencers hailed the agreement as "a great victory" for China.

However, beneath the spin and hyperbole lies the reality that this so-called "reset" will be far from straightforward.